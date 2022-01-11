Alert! iPhone bug 'NoReboot' can make it vulnerable to hackers

iPhone users were warned about a new bug called 'NoReboot' that can leave the device vulnerable to hackers. The iPhone bug is reportedly dangerous and can affect all iPhone models and all iOS versions. The bug can stop infected iPhones with its attacks. It is believed to be the hardest bug to find. Apple's security teams are working on a solution that is reportedly hard to find.

The iPhone bug has been spotted by mobile security specialists ZecOps. They have issued the warning in one of their blog posts. They mentioned that the iPhone bug alters a shutdown event, tricking the user into thinking that the phone was shut down, but is in fact still working. The bug hijacks the InCallService, SpringBoard, and backboard background processes that control the reboot process on iPhones.

Persistence without "Persistence": Meet The Ultimate Persistence Bug – "NoReboot"

The bug is presumed dangerous as it makes the device vulnerable to hackers - they find it easier to target and access iPhones with "non-persistent" attacks. Although the report states that these errors can be eliminated when the user turns off or restarts their phone, it is not as simple as it sounds. The damage caused by hackers can increase when combined with the NoReboot code and the user cannot get rid of the hack easily. Since a wide range of data is sent to the attacker-controlled servers, compromised devices can still be monitored even after the malware is gone.

ZecOps has mentioned that Apple cannot deal with the bug as the software itself cannot be patched. The only way to prevent the attack is if Apple incorporated new hardware into its iPhones to show whether the phone was actually on or off. However, potential new hardware can only be introduced with new models, which means millions of iPhones would be left vulnerable to hackers.

Users are advised to force a reboot if they notice that their boot or shutdown sequence is being spoofed. It is also recommended to download apps only from trusted sources.

Looking at these features, you can tell if the reboot is fake or real.

Step 1: ringing/sound for incoming calls and notifications.

Step 2: Tactile feedback (3D touch).

Step 3: Vibration (the silent mode switch activates a burst of vibration).

Step 4: Screen.