All about iOS 16 Public Beta; what's new for iPhone users

Apple announced its new iOS 16 operating system for various Apple iPhones a couple of months ago at the Worldwide Developers Conference 2022 while unveiling a host of new features and updates. Until now, Apple has made sure that developers and users can test the latest iOS 16 before the final release for everyone. In the latest development, and just before the release of Apple iPhone 14, Apple has taken a big step and seeded the fifth public beta of iOS 16. A few rumours suggest that Apple will roll out the iOS 16 stable version during the launch of the iPhone 14 series, which is confirmed for September 7, 2022.



The fifth beta of iOS 16 for public beta testers came along with the next iPadOS 16 beta release. You can test the iOS 16 public beta on your iPhone while installing the proper certificate from the beta website. Let's find out what's new in the iOS 16 Public Beta and for iPhone users.

iOS 16 Public Beta new features

Apple iOS 16 brings a ton of cool features. The latest update brings the Messages app, which supports editing and deleting messages. While SharePlay is no longer limited to the FaceTime function. You can pass calls from one device to another; MacRumors revealed the changes in a report. Additionally, the Apple Health app has a new Medications feature that will help you keep track of the vitamins and medications you take.

With iOS 16, Apple is also replacing passwords with Passkeys, and its own Safari browser will support Shared Tab Groups for collaboration. And here's something useful for Mail users, as you can schedule emails, unsend, and receive follow-up reminders at any time. In addition, the iCloud Photo Sharing Library will offer a new option to share your photos with family members. Finally, the Apple Pay and Weather app has also received exciting updates for iPhone users.