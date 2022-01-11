Amazon Announces Great Republic Day Sale; Discounts on Smartphones, Electronics, Televisions, and More

Amazon's Great Republic Day Sale has been announced and will offer discounts on smartphones, electronics, home appliances and kitchen appliances, as well as large televisions and electronics. Customers can expect up to 40 percent off smartphones, up to 70 percent off electronic devices like cameras and laptops, up to 50 percent off Amazon Alexa, Fire TV, and Kindle devices. Amazon also offers bank discounts to SBI cardholders, free EMI on Bajaj Finserv, and discounts to Amazon Pay ICICI credit card users. There are exchange offers available up to Rs. 16,000 on smartphones, laptops, tablets, televisions, and more.

Amazon has announced that the Republic Day Big Sale "is coming soon," but has not yet formally announced the dates. Amazon Prime members will get the advantage of purchasing items 24 hours earlier than regular customers.

Great Republic Day sale offers from Amazon

Amazon hasn't disclosed all the details, however, it has given a sneak peek of what we can expect from the annual sale. Customers can get up to 40 percent off combos and the sale will also see the launch of more than 80 products, including smartphones from Samsung, Xiaomi and Tecno.

There will be up to 40 percent off smartphones, up to 50 percent off cameras, up to 60 percent off smartwatches, and up to Rs. 40,000 discount on laptops during Amazon's Great Republic Day Sale. Large electric appliances like refrigerators and washing machines, as well as televisions, will be up for grabs for up to 50 percent off. You can buy video game titles for consoles and PCs up to 55 percent off.

Amazon Echo smart speakers can be purchased up to 50 percent off, Fire TV devices will get up to 48 percent off, Kindle readers will be available up to Rs. 3,400 off, and the Echo smart display will be offered up to 45 percent off.