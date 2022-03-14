Amazon Announces Westinghouse Brand Day Sale; Get big discounts on all TV Models

E-commerce shopping platform, Amazon is celebrating the 'Westinghouse Brand Day Sale' on 14th March 2022. As a part of this special day, SPPL who licenses the US-based consumer electronics giant, Westinghouse TV, will be offering bumper offers on its 32-inch & 55 Inches android TV and also huge discounts on all its Smart Android TV models.

The budget TVs on the list include the Westinghouse 24-inch Non-Smart LED TV and 4 Smart Android TV models – 32-inch HD Ready, 40-inch FHD, 43-inch FHD, 55-inch UHD. The details are mentioned below:

The 24 Inch non-smart LED TV, priced at Rs 6999 with a 20W speaker output, 2 speakers, an Audio Equalizer, and Automatic Volume Level audio features, and has an HD Ready display of 1366 x 768.

The 32-inch HD Ready and 40- inch FHD smart Android TVs are priced at Rs 11,499 and Rs 16,999, respectively. Both the devices are powered by Android 9 which has an ultra-thin bezel and comes with 24W speaker output, HDR, surround sound technology, 400 nits of brightness, 2 speakers, 1 GB RAM, and 8 GB ROM to offer a smooth viewing experience.

The 43-inch FHD TV has a 30W speaker output and has an ultra-thin bezel and is priced at Rs 18,999. The model is powered by Android, which comes up with a High Dynamic Range, 500 nits brightness, Surround Sound Technology, 1GB RAM, and 8GB of ROM.

A very well-designed UHD 55-inch model priced at 29,999 has an ultra-thin bezel powered by Android 9. The device comes up with 40W speaker output, offers HDR10, 2GB Ram, Surround Sound Technology, 500 nits brightness, 8GB Rom, and 2 speakers.

The buyers will also get an additional discount on the MRP with Coupons, which would range from Rs. 1000 to Rs. 2500 depending on the TV models. Some of the other discounts for buyers include up to 10% instant discounts on the prices of all the Westinghouse TV models using HDFC Bank Cards and Bank of Baroda Credit Cards. Amazon is also offering low-cost EMI, easy returns, free delivery and pay on delivery for Westinghouse TVs





Notably, all smart TV models include Bluetooth 5.0, two USB ports, three HDMI ports, and an ARM Cortex A53 processor. They have an in-built Chromecast and Airplay that supports 1000+ apps, as well as access to over 6000+ apps and games such as Prime Video, Hotstar, Zee5, Sony LIV, and Google Play Store with 500,000+ TV Shows.



Commenting on this announcement, Pallavi Singh, Vice President, Super Plastronics PVT LTD (SPPL), an exclusive brand licensee of Westinghouse in India, said, "Our prevailing collaboration with Amazon has played an important role in establishing the Westinghouse brand in India. With an entire day of sales dedicated to Westinghouse TVs, we look forward to an increase in the momentum of sales and the positive inclination of people towards our Made in India brand."

Since its inception in the Indian market, we aim to gain a market share of 3–5% in the affordable TV category and have witnessed a great response from customers. We are focusing on continuing work towards providing the best deals to our customers this year.", she said.

About Westinghouse: Westinghouse (https://westinghousetv.in/) is built upon a tradition of dependability and innovation. Today, we strive to make everyday life a little better by offering a wide range of quality products and services you can trust. For more than 130 years, Westinghouse has stood for innovative, reliable, high-quality products and customer service. A combination of ground-breaking technology and rock-solid dependability has made Westinghouse one of the world's most trusted brands. Since 1886, Westinghouse has brought the best to life. For further information







About SPPL: SPPL is a 30-year-old manufacturing firm, incorporated in 1997 and has risen to become one of the foremost OEMs in the LED industry. SPPL has manufacturing units in Noida, Una and Jammu and over 23 company-owned branch offices, across India. SPPL's goal is to be the number 1 online selling brand and cross an overall revenue of Rs 1,000 crore in FY 2021-22. The company wants to be one of the best infrastructure TV brands in the country. Their projective growth is Rs 800crs and in the next five years, SPPL to be a 1-billion-dollar company. SSPL is the Brand Licensee of Kodak TV, Thomson TV, Westinghouse TV and White Westing House in India.

