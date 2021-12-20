Amazon Appstore update is speculated to fix issues with Android 12

Finally, Amazon has released an update for its Appstore, and it's considered to fix the issues that have been plaguing Android 12 users for more than a month. After users downloaded Android 12, they observed that the Amazon Appstore was not working correctly, an issue likely caused by a lack of compatibility between Amazon's built-in DRM and the operating system.



In an update on the Amazon support forum where the issue initially came to light, an Amazon staff member notes that the tech team has released an update to address the issue between the Appstore and Android 12. He says it can download the update from the Amazon website and that you need to log out and log into the app store after installing the update. Next, you will have to update any applications you have downloaded by opening the Amazon Appstore, going to "My Applications," and then clicking "Updates."

However, this solution doesn't seem to solve the problem for everyone. Some forum users say they still have issues after the update. For example, while a couple of different users complain that all of their apps are still not showing up in the store, another user is reporting that they are getting compatibility errors when trying to open a single app.

"We are contacting customers with steps to update their Appstore experience," said Amazon spokesperson Troy Edwards in a statement to The Verge. "We are sorry for any disruption this has caused."



