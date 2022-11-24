Amazon asks Indian employees to resign voluntarily with VSP benefits

Amazon has asked some Indian employees to resign voluntarily and leave with monetary benefits. Amazon laid off nearly 10,000 this week, and more layoffs are expected to lay off more people in the future. Several Indian employees are reportedly planning the Voluntary Separation Program (VSP), asking them to voluntarily resign rather than the company terminating their contract.



Some Indian employees, who work on the L1 to L7 band in Amazon's Experience and Technology team, have reportedly received a note saying they are eligible for the company's Voluntary Separation Program. Employees who enroll in VSP must do so by November 30 of this year. If they sign before that date, they will also be eligible for monetary benefits.



"Pursuant to the VSP, eligible employees will have the opportunity to resign voluntarily from employment in exchange for the VSP benefits. Please remember that all Application Forms to participate in the VSP must be received via Smart forms no later than 6:30 a.m. India Standard Time on November 30, 2022", says the internal document.

If employees sign the VSP, they are eligible to receive up to 22 weeks of base pay, plus one week of base pay for every six months of service (rounded up to the nearest six months) up to a maximum benefit of twenty weeks of severance pay. Employees are also entitled to 6 months of health insurance coverage based on an insurance benefits policy or an equivalent insurance premium. Employees in performance improvement programs (PIPs) are also not eligible for VSP.

"As you know, we continue to face an unusual and uncertain macroeconomic environment. In light of this, we've been working over the last few months to further prioritize what matters most to our customers and business. After a deep set of reviews, we recently decided to consolidate some teams and programs. One of the consequences of these decisions is that some roles will no longer be required," he said in the letter.

Tags: Amazon, VSP, Amazon Layoffs, Technology News

