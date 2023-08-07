Live
- National Handloom Day: GoCoop hosts ‘Crafting Change Awards’ and ‘Go Swadeshi’ Handloom Exhibition
- People must wear handloom clothes at least one day in a week: Pawan Kalyan
- National Handloom Day 2023: Date, Significance and History
- VC Sajjanar recalls his association with Gaddar
- Singer Madhu Priya pays melody tributes to Gaddar
- MLA disqualification case: Vanama Venkateswara Rao gets relief from SC
- Jana Sena party should keep distance from Chandrababu: Kodali Nani
- Planning to visit Annavaram temple!!! This , might give you a shock
- AstaGuru presents a celebration of global history and heritage with ‘Imperial Treasures’ Auction
- Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023: 5 Smartphones to Buy Under Rs 10,000
Just In
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023: 5 Smartphones to Buy Under Rs 10,000
The Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale offers discounts on basic phones like the Samsung Galaxy M13, Realme Narzo N53, Nokia G11, Redmi 11 Prime and Lava Blaze 2.
The sale will last until August 8 for all its members. The Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale offers an instant 10 per cent discount on purchases with an SBI credit card or opting for EMI transactions. Here we bring you a list of seven entry-level phones you can choose from in the sale.
Samsung Galaxy M13
In the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale, Samsung Galaxy M13 is being sold at a discounted price of Rs 9,649. The phone packs 4 GB of RAM with an internal storage capacity of 64 GB. There is an 8MP camera at the front for selfies. At the rear, the smartphone features a 50MP + 5MP + 2MP triple camera setup.
Realme Narzo N53
With an 18% discount, the Realme Narzo N53 can be purchased at Rs 8,999 on Amazon's ongoing sale. The smartphone comes with a 6.74-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The device is backed by a 5000mAh battery and offers 33W SuperVOOC charging. There is a 50MP AI triple camera at the back.
Nokia G11
Nokia G11 is on sale at Rs 7,999 on Amazon right now. The phone boasts a 3-day battery life with a 5,050 mAh battery. The smartphone sports a 6.5-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 50MP AI dual rear camera for camera tasks. It is powered by the Unisoc T606 processor.
Redmi 11 Prime
In the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale, Redmi 11 Prime is up for grabs for Rs 8,999. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 processor and features a 50MP AI triple camera setup combined with a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro camera.
Lava Blaze 2
Amazon offers Lava Blaze 2 at Rs 8,999 in the Great Freedom Festival sale. The smartphone packs a 5,000 mAh battery and is powered by the Unisoc T616 processor. It runs on the Android 12 operating system and has a 6.5-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate.