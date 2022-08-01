Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Find Dates and Deals

Amazon recently wrapped up its Prime Day sale and is now gearing up to host its annual Great Freedom Festival sale, which will run for five days. If you missed the previous Amazon sale, you can get the product through this sale. Raksha Bandhan is also just around the corner, and Amazon's latest sale event will kick off this week, so one can shop for gifts at discounted prices during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale. The last sale event will start on August 6th and continue until August 10th. Find details here.

Amazon India will offer an instant 10% discount on SBI bank cards during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale. Thus, those who have this card will be able to buy products at reduced prices. In addition to this, there will also be some regular discounts on selected products, as well as limited-time offers that will be available from 8:00 p.m. until midnight during the sale event.



Amazon promises to offer up to 40 per cent off smartphones and accessories. While the company hasn't revealed the names of the phones yet, it's expected to confirm the details in a few days as the sale event isn't too far away, and Amazon usually reveals deals before the sale event.



There will be free EMI options and trade-in deals on phones and other products. In addition to phones, Amazon will also offer deals on laptops. It promises to offer up to 75 per cent off headphones, up to 40 per cent off laptops, and up to 45 per cent off tablets. Customers will also see deals on Amazon products like Echo speakers, Kindle e-readers and Fire TV Stick at discounted prices.