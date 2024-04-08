Amazon Launches Bazaar, Offers Fashion under Rs 600

Amazon has entered the competitive arena of affordable fashion with the launch of its new shopping platform, Bazaar. Designed to compete with popular platforms like Meesho, Bazaar offers a wide range of fashion and home products priced under Rs 600. This move aims to tap into the growing demand for budget-friendly shopping options among Indian consumers.

Accessible through the Amazon app on Android devices, Bazaar offers a diverse selection of products, including clothing, accessories, jewellery, bags, shoes, and home essentials such as kitchen tools, towels, bed sheets, and decorations. Users can conveniently browse and purchase these affordable items directly within the Amazon app without the need to download a separate application or visit a different website.

To shop on Amazon's Bazaar, users simply need to follow a few steps within the Amazon app:

1. Download and install the Amazon app.

2. Sign in or create a new account.

3. Skip the setup process and start browsing products.

4. Look for the 'Bazaar' icon at the top left corner of the home screen within the Amazon app.

5. Click on the 'Bazaar' icon to explore and shop for affordable items available on Amazon's Bazaar.

While Bazaar offers affordability and convenience, some users have noted that delivery times may be longer compared to orders placed through Amazon's main platform. Prime users may experience delivery times of up to 4-5 days, while non-Prime users may face even longer wait times. This delivery model is reminiscent of Meesho's approach, where orders often take several days or weeks to arrive. However, occasional faster deliveries within two days may occur, depending on the dispatch date.

Overall, Amazon's entry into the budget-friendly shopping segment with Bazaar reflects the company's commitment to catering to the diverse needs of Indian consumers. By offering affordable fashion and home products under Rs 600 through a seamless shopping experience within the Amazon app, Bazaar aims to capture a significant share of the market currently dominated by platforms like Meesho.