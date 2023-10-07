Amazon Launches Prime Shopping Edition Subscription Plan for Android Users

Amazon is launching an exciting membership plan to simplify the shopping experience for users ahead of the Great Indian Festival sales. To compete with Flipkart, Amazon has launched a new version of its Prime membership program in India, specially designed for Android users. This offer, Prime Shopping Edition, costs Rs 399 annually and primarily focuses on improving the shopping experience.



According to Moneycontrol, with Prime Shopping Edition, users gain access to perks such as free shipping and one-day delivery, similar to the benefits enjoyed by Amazon Prime members. However, it is essential to note that this new variant does not include access to Amazon entertainment features such as Prime Video, Music, Reading, Games, and other similar offerings. The entire Amazon Prime package, which consists of these entertainment services, is usually priced at Rs 1,499, with occasional discounts of up to Rs 999 during promotional periods.

This move by Amazon comes in response to Flipkart's recent introduction of its subscription model, VIP, priced at Rs 499, aimed at attracting customers looking for benefits similar to those Amazon Prime offers. The terms and conditions specify that the Prime Shopping Edition tier is available exclusively through the Amazon app or mobile browser on Android devices. This orientation towards Android users makes sense, given that India has more than 650 million smartphone users, and over 85 per cent of them use Android devices.

The duration of this offer and whether it is limited to specific events, such as the Great Indian Festival (GIF), is unclear. Amazon has not provided any official comment on the matter. Amazon has separated its Prime offerings in India before. They introduced a Prime Video Mobile edition plan for Rs 599 per year a year ago.

The launch of Prime Shopping Edition coincides with the start of the festive season sales, where Amazon and Flipkart will head to head in what promises to be a fiercely competitive e-commerce market. Both giants compete for the attention of Indian consumers with a range of attractive offers and services.