Amazon Prime Day: Best smartphone deals- iPhone 14, Xiaomi 12 Pro and more

E-commerce giant Amazon is hosting its highly anticipated Prime Day 2023, a two-day sale event available exclusively to Prime subscribers. From July 15 to 16, customers can take advantage of a wide range of offers and significant discounts on various products, including laptops, headphones, smart home devices, computer accessories, and home appliances. If you are interested in buying a new smartphone, this is the right time.



Also, customers can avail of an additional 10 per cent discount of up to Rs. 2,500 (including discount voucher) when using ICICI and SBI bank credit and debit cards. Prime Day offers smartphones from well-known brands like Apple, Samsung, Motorola, iQoo, Realme, OnePlus, and more. Here are some of the best deals on Amazon this Prime Day.

iPhone 14

During the ongoing Prime Day 2023 sale on Amazon, the Apple iPhone 14 can be purchased at a discounted price of Rs. 65,999, compared to its usual starting price of Rs. 79,900. Prime members who purchase the iPhone 14 using SBI and ICICI bank credit cards for non-EMI transactions will receive an additional discount of Rs. 750. iPhone 14 boasts powerful performance powered by Apple's A15 Bionic SoC and a vibrant 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display.

Xiaomi 12 Pro

During the Prime Day 2023 sale, the Xiaomi 12 Pro is available at a discounted price of Rs. 41,999, lower than its original debut price of Rs. 62,999. This phone offers an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, a large 6.72-inch 120Hz AMOLED E5 display, a triple rear camera setup, and up to 12GB of RAM. It also supports fast charging capabilities with 120W wired and 50W wireless charging. In addition to the discounted price, customers who purchase the Xiaomi 12 Pro during the Prime Day sale can enjoy an instant discount of Rs. 2,250 when using an ICICI or SBI credit card.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G

As part of Prime Day, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is currently available at a reduced price of Rs 17,499, compared to its original price of Rs 19,999. Prime customers can also avail additional Rs 500 discount coupon during checkout. In addition, customers using SBI and ICICI bank cards can take advantage of further price reductions, as mentioned in the Amazon listing. The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G features a 6.59-inch Full HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, offering a smooth viewing experience. It is equipped with the Snapdragon 695 octa-core SoC, which offers efficient performance. The phone features a triple rear camera setup, with a 64-megapixel primary sensor taking the lead to capture stunning photos.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G

As part of the Amazon Prime Day 2023 sale, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is now available at a significantly reduced price of Rs. 26,999, compared to its original retail price of Rs. 55,999. A Snapdragon 865 SoC powers this Samsung Fan Edition smartphone and features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with a 120Hz refresh rate. During the sale, customers interested in purchasing the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G can enjoy an additional discount of Rs. 2000 when using an SBI or ICICI bank credit card for their purchase.

IQoo Neo 7 5G

During Prime Day, the iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G is now available at a discounted price of Rs. 27,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant of the iQoo Neo 7 5G. Apart from the discounted price, customers can further reduce the cost by taking advantage of an instant discount of Rs. 1200 when using an ICICI or SBI bank credit card to purchase the phone. The iQoo phone features a 6.78-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 5G SoC.