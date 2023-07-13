Amazon Prime Day: Essential Gadgets for Tech Savvy

Prepare for an electrifying shopping experience as Amazon India announces an incredible range of electronic deals and discounts during the highly anticipated Prime Day 2023. From cutting-edge gadgets to personal devices, this shopping event offers an unparalleled opportunity for consumers to upgrade their tech devices at unbeatable prices. Customers can enjoy up to great deals on the latest products, including laptops, smartwatches, cameras, earbuds, neckbands, powerbank and much more from top brands like ASUS, Dell, Canon, OnePlus, realme, Redmi, pTron, MIVI, Belkin, URBN and many more.

Customers can save big with exciting offers from select banking merchants, such as 10% Savings* via Instant Bank discounts using ICICI and SBI bank cards. Additionally, customers can pay in easy instalments at No Extra Cost with EMI offers for up to 24 months*.

All tech lovers, start adding your favourite products to the cart. Here are some products available on Amazon.in with deals and offers from sellers during Prime Day 2023. Prime Day starts on July 15, 2023, at 12:00 AM and will be live until July 16, 2023.

Laptop

Dell Vostro 3510 Laptop: Dell Vostro 3510 laptop gives you the needed performance. It comes with 11th Gen Intel Core processors, a 15.6" FHD narrow border display, integrated graphics, 512 GB solid-state drive and 8GB 2666MHz memory. Get it on Amazon.in starting at midnight on July 15. Subscribe now to get notified as the sale goes live.

HP Chromebook x360 Laptop: The HP Chromebook x360 laptop 14a convertible laptop is complete entertainment from every angle. It has a 14-inch HD display, 220-nits brightness, touchscreen, 47Wh battery and 4-core Intel Celeron N4120 processor. Get it on Amazon.in starting at INR 33,494*, including bank offers. Subscribe now to get notified as the sale goes live on 15 July at 12 AM.

ASUS Vivobook 15: Stylish everyday laptop, ASUS Vivobook 15 comes with the latest processor to get work on the go. It comes with Intel Core i7-12650H Processor, 15.6-inch and Intel Iris Xᵉ graphic card. Get it on Amazon.in starting at INR 80,990*, including bank offers. Subscribe now to get notified as the sale goes live on 15 July at 12 AM.

MSI Modern 15 Laptop: MSI Modern 15 laptop comes with AMD Ryzen 5 Hexa Core 5500U processor, 15.6 Inches display and an integrated graphics card. Get it on Amazon.in starting at INR 42,100*, including bank offers. Subscribe now to get notified as the sale goes live on 15 July at 12 AM.

Smartwatch

Fire-Boltt Infinity Luxe smartwatch: Firebolt infinity luxe luxury smartwatch comes with a 1.6” round HD display, 600 nits’ peak brightness, 3.7V to 5V adapter, 300+ sports modes, Bluetooth calling and voice assistant. Get it on Amazon.in starting at INR 3,499*, including bank offers. Subscribe now to get notified as the sale goes live.

b oAt Wave Call 2: Packed with the finest features, Wave Call 2 is backed by Crest+ OS, boAt's own wearable software from Kaha that gives the best health tracking algorithms and personalized features. Additionally, it comes with a DIY watch face studio, 700+ active modes and advanced BT calling. Get this on Amazon.in starting at INR 1,499*, including bank offers and pre-book for just INR 1 before the sale goes live on 15 July at 12 AM.

NoiseFit Halo Plus: NoiseFit Halo Plus Elite edition arrives in style with 1.46" super AMOLED display, stainless steel finish metallic straps and a 4-stage sleep tracker. It is suitable for both Men and Women. Get this on Amazon.in starting at INR 4,499*, including bank offers and pre-book for just INR 1 before the sale goes live on 15 July at 12 AM.

beatXP Unbound nova: Unbound Nova is a fitness sports smartwatch that keeps an active track of one's fitness with 100+ in-built sports modes, a 1.96-inch AMOLED display, advanced BT calling and an uninterrupted battery life of 7 days. Get this on Amazon.in starting at INR 2,499*, including bank offers, and pre-book for just INR 1 before the sale goes live on 15 July at 12 AM.

Camera

Insta360 GO 3 action camera: Insta360 GO 3 action camera is a tiny powerhouse and easy to carry. It comes with 170 min battery life, 360 horizon lock, waterproof till 5m (16ft) and the action pod is splashproof. Get it on Amazon.in starting at INR 38,838* including bank offers.

Canon Digital Camera EOS: The Canon EOS R100 is the most compact and lightweight camera with a burst rate of up to 6.5 frames per second and a resolution of 24.1 megapixels. The lightweight EOS R100's ability to record video in 4K 25p or HD 120p allows more freedom to express creativity. Get it on Amazon.in starting at INR 59,990*, including bank offers.

Earbuds and Neckbands

boAt Airdopes Max TWS Earbuds: Live the sound to the max with boAt Airdopes max. It comes with 100 hours playtime, 13 mm drivers and IPX5 splash resistance. Get it on Amazon.in starting at INR 1,199* including bank offers.

Oneplus Nord Buds 2r: Find your beat with the OnePlus Nord Buds 2r that comes with a 12.4mm driver unit for enhanced experience, IP55 Water & Sweat Resistance and up to 38 hours of non-stop music on a single charge. Get it on Amazon.in starting at INR 2,199* including bank offers.

Oneplus Bullets Z2: OnePlus Bullets wireless Z2 is 'beyond bass-ic'. It has 12.4 mm dynamic drivers, fast charging capacity, 30 hours battery life, AI Noise cancellation and IP 55 water and sweat resistance. Get this on Amazon.in starting at INR 1,599*, including bank offers.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro: The ultimate wireless Hi-Fi sound on Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 pro is perfect to fit in any ear and comes with 24-bit audio, intelligent anti-noise cancellation, 5 hours of continuous playtime and IPX7 water resistance. Get this on Amazon.in starting at INR 10,990*, including bank offers.

pTron Zenbuds Evo and Evo X1: Zenbuds Evo X1 truly wireless stereo earbuds come with 60 hours of playtime, large 13mm dynamic drivers for immersive audio, BT5.3 wireless technology and IPX5 water-resistant. Get it on Amazon.in starting at INR 999*, including bank offers.

Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro: Immersed in pure sound, Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro is a true wireless noise-cancelling earbud. It comes with World's first bamboo fiber diaphragm, 49db ultra-deep anti-noise cancellation, up to 30 hours of playtime, IP 55 dust proof & waterproof and a multi-device connection. Get this on Amazon.in starting at INR 4,999*, including bank offers.

Powerbank

Stuffcool Mega 10000mAh 30W PD Compact Powerbank: The Stuffcool Mega is a 10000mAH 30W powerbank that is super compact and easily fits anywhere. It supports 25W PPS and is Made In India. It is BIS-approved and comes with an additional intelligent layer of safety protocols. Get this on Amazon.in starting at INR 1,999*, including bank offers.

URBN 20000 mAh 20W Super Fast Charging Metal Power Bank: URBN power your vibe with the age of metal with up to 5 charges delivering 20,000 mAh and 20 watts battery. Get this on Amazon.in starting at INR 999*, including bank offers.

Disclaimer: The product details, description and pricing are provided by the sellers. The Hans India and Amazon are not involved in pricing or describing the products and are not responsible for the accuracy of product information provided by the sellers.