Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Get best deals on these 5 mobiles

The Amazon Prime Day sale is live! Amazon Prime members can take advantage of the sale and deals on a wide range of products till July 24. Several smartphones are offered with discounts, exchanges and other offers. You can take advantage of phone deals in all price segments, from budget to premium smartphones. The Prime Day deal is available on Apple iPhone 13, iQOO Z6, Samsung Galaxy M33 and more. Get the best deals on these 5 smartphones you can get during the Amazon Prime Day 2022 sale. Check out the list.

1. Realme Narzo 50A Prime

With a 17 percent discount, Realme Narzo 50A Prime is available for Rs. 11,249 on Amazon for Prime members. With the exchange, you will get up to Rs. 10,650 discount on the phone. The details of the bank offer can also be checked by visiting the website of the e-commerce platform.

2. Samsung Galaxy M33 5G

The Samsung Galaxy M33 5G with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage in Deep Ocean Blue is available at a 28 percent discount for Rs. 17,999. While if it is used on the exchange, you can save up to Rs. 12,950 on the phone. Amazon also offers various banking offers to its Prime members over the phone.

3. iQOO Z6 5G

iQOO Z6 5G in Chromatic Blue colour with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage can be purchased at a 22 percent discount for Rs. 15,499. The 5000 mAh battery-equipped phone can also be purchased in return. If you trade in your old phone that is in good working order, you can further save up to Rs. 13,050 on the phone. Amazon is also offering several phone banking deals.

4. Oppo A74 5G

The phone with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage in fluid black is available at a 29 percent discount for Rs. 14,990. Amazon also offers up to Rs. 12,950 discount if you buy the phone in exchange. Various banking deals on Oppo A74 5G are also being provided, details of which can be checked on the e-commerce platform's website.

5. Apple iPhone 13

Prime members can avail the green 128GB variant of the Apple iPhone 13 for the bargain price of Rs. 66,900. This means that you will be able to save 16 percent ie Rs. 13,000 over the phone's market price. Similarly, the 256 GB variant can be purchased for Rs. 76,900 at a 14 percent discount.



