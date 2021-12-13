Amazon Prime Membership to Cost More in India from December 13 - Find New Prices

Amazon Prime membership has gotten expensive in India after the e-commerce giant warned of an increase in October. Currently, the Prime membership costs Rs 1,499 per year compared to the previous price of Rs 999. Similarly, the monthly and quarterly fees have also been raised to Rs 179 and Rs 459, respectively. Previously, the monthly plan was priced at Rs 129, and the quarterly plan was available for Rs 329. However, old members with annual (and even quarterly) plans won't have to worry about the new price until they renew their membership the next hour.

Amazon had previously indicated that the price hike was made to improve its services across the country. In a frequently asked question, the company says, "Prime provides an unparalleled combination of shopping, savings, and entertainment benefits to make life more convenient and entertaining every single day, and we continue to invest in making Prime even more valuable for customers." The same FAQ page notes that the primary membership with previous prices will be available until December 13 (11:59 PM). However, we note that the new price is already available.

In terms of benefits, Amazon Prime membership in India offers many services. Customers will receive free delivery to select locations and items eligible for one- or two-day delivery. Customers can access the Prime Video catalogue, including various originals in Hindi, English, and other regional languages. In addition, prime membership includes access to Prime Music, Gaming, and Prime Reading. In terms of deals, eligible Prime members also get a 5 percent discount on e-books, comics, and more. Currently, the Prime membership costs the same as the Disney Plus Hotstar membership, but the former includes more services. Netflix subscription is still the most expensive service of all. The Amazon Prime membership can be renewed or purchased through the Amazon India website or the Android and iOS app.



