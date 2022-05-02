Amazon Summer Sale 2022: Huge rebates on Westinghouse TVs, Price starts from Rs 6999

Amazon is gearing up for its Amazon Summer Sale which will go live on May 4th, 2022. As part of this special sale, Amazon has announced significant discounts on US-based brand, Westinghouse Smart TVs ranging in size from 24-inches to 55-inches, as well as other electrical items. To deliver an additional 10% savings, the e-commerce company has partnered with ICICI, Kotak, and RBL. Customers who pay with their credit or debit cards are eligible for the incentive. Low rates, low-cost EMI options, and simple returns, among other things, are being given as part of the sale to enhance the already compelling offering.

The buyers will receive exciting offers of up to 50% of the costs of all Westinghouse television models. The customers will be able to take advantage of exceptional incentives between the hours of 8 p.m. and midnight during this event. Westinghouse's 24-inch Non-Smart LED TV and four Smart Android TV models – 32-inch HD Ready, 40-inch FHD, 43-inch FHD, and 55-inch UHD – are among the affordable yet premium TVs on the list.

The 24 inches non-smart LED TV, which costs Rs 6999, offers a 20W speaker output, 2 speakers, Audio Equalizer, and Automatic Volume Level audio capabilities, as well as a 1366 x 768 HD Ready display. The 32-inch HD Ready smart Android TV costs Rs 12,499 and the 40-inch FHD smart Android TV costs Rs 16,999. Both devices run Android 9 and have an ultra-thin bezel, 24W speaker output, HDR, surround sound technology, 400 nits brightness, 2 speakers, 1 GB RAM, and 8 GB ROM for a seamless watching experience. Their best-selling model 43-inch FHD TV is priced at Rs 18,999 and features a 30W speaker output and an ultra-thin bezel that runs on Android and has HDR, 500 nits of brightness, Surround Sound Technology, 1GB of RAM, and 8GB of storage. A very well-designed second hero model UHD 55-inch device with an ultra-thin bezel and Android 9 is priced at 32,999 this gadget has a 40W speaker output, HDR10, 2GB of RAM, and Surround Sound Technology, 500 nits of brightness, 8GB of storage, and two speakers.