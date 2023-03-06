Amazon.in announces 5th Gear Store launch for 5G Smartphones
Enjoy blockbuster offers on 5G smartphones from top brands like OnePlus, Samsung, Redmi, iQOO, Apple, Tecno, Oppo, Lava and many more from 5th March to 9th March 2023.
Get ready to elevate your digital life with great deals on smartphones, including the eagerly anticipated 5G store, which provides everything from streaming to games. Customers across the country look forward to experiencing the faster internet and exploring the use cases of utilizing the advanced network. With the launch of Amazon's 5th Gear Store, your wait is over, and it's time to upgrade to 5G smartphones with the latest never seen before offers.
Customers can avail of exciting additional exchange and no-cost EMI offers on smartphones from top brands like OnePlus, Samsung, Redmi, Apple, iQOO, Oppo, Tecno, Lava and many more. The store will be live starting 5th March, and these launch offers will be available for customers until 9th March 2023. The latest OnePlus 11 5G, OnePlus 11R 5G, Redmi Note 12 5G, iQOO Neo 7 5G, iQOO 11 5G, Tecno Phantom X2 Pro 5G, and Samsung S23 Ultra 5G will be available with exciting deals and offers.
Here are some of the popular 5G smartphone products available on Amazon.in with exciting deals and offers from sellers. To check out all the offers, click here.
Lava Blaze 5G (4 GB)– Make multitasking a breeze with the most affordable 5G smartphone Lava Blaze 5G, and capture epic moments with a 50MP AI Triple camera. It comes with Android 12, MediaTek Dimensity 700 performance, 16.55cm (6.5") HD+ Display 5000 mAh battery. The phone supports all Indian 5G bands. Additionally, customers can get it for INR 10,449, including bank offers and also avail of an additional exchange offer of INR 500.
iQOO Z6 Lite 5G by Vivo– iQOO Z6 Lite 5G has the world's first snapdragon 4 Gen 1 Processor, 120Hz screen refresh rate, stylish and slim design, and 50MP eye autofocus camera. The phone comes with a 4-component cooling system that helps to prolong the gaming and movie session without worrying about heating issues. Customers get it for INR 12,999, including bank offers and can also avail of an additional exchange offer of INR 1000.
Redmi Note12 5G– The 5G Super note Redmi Note 12 5G comes with a 120 Hz Super AMOLED display, Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 5G Processor, 48MP AI Triple camera, and 33W Fast charge. The phone is India-ready 5G with super download speed, ultra-low latency, higher bandwidth, and stable connectivity. Additionally, customers can get an additional exchange offer of INR 2000 with no-cost EMI offers for up to 6 months. It is available for INR 16,499, including bank offers.
realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G– Experience the most powerful performance in the segment with Dimensity 920 5G processor with realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G. It has a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED Display, 90Hz refresh rate, 33W Dart Charge and 5000 mAh Battery, and 48MP AI Triple Camera. Additionally, customers can get it for INR 17,999, including bank offers and also avail of exchange bonus offers of INR 2000.
OnePlus 11 5G– The onePlus 11 5G evolves beyond speed and comes with a 6.7 inches, 120 Hz Fluid AMOLED Display with Corning Gorilla Glass, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform processor, 5000 mAh battery with 100W SuperVOOC, 50MP Main Camera, 48MP ultrawide camera and 16MP Front Camera. Additionally, customers can avail exchange bonus offer of INR 2000 on 4G devices and get no-cost EMI offers for up to 12 months. It is available at INR 56,999.
- OnePlus 11R 5G– The OnePlus 11R 5G stays in charge with 100W SUPERVOOC and comes with extreme performance, which is flagship fast and smooth. One can discover the triple camera system and capture the world with a 50MP main camera. It comes up with a Hyper boost and a Cryo-velocity cooling system that gives dominant gaming performance across the board. Additionally, customers can avail of exchange bonus offers of INR 3000 on 4G devices and get no-cost EMI offers for up to 12 months. It is available at INR 39,999.
- Tecno Phantom X2 Pro 5G – Tecno Phantom X2 Pro 5G is beyond the extraordinary as it comes with World's first retractable portrait lens, World's 1st 4nm Dimensity 9000 5G Processor, 6.8" FHD+ Dual Curved AMOLED display, the 5160mAh battery, 50 MP camera, 5th Gen AI Processor APU 590. Additionally, customers can get an exchange bonus offer of INR 5,000, a no-cost EMI offers of up to 12 months and 12 months of Prime membership at no additional cost. It is available for INR 49,999.
- Oppo A78 5G – Upgrade your speed with Oppo A78 5G as it comes with a 6.56-inch display, 5000mAh battery, 33W SUPERVOOC, 8GB RAM, 50 MP AI Triple camera, dual ultra linear stereo speaker. Additionally, customers can get an exchange bonus offer of INR 1,000 and a no-cost EMI offers for up to 3 months. It is available for INR 17,499, including bank offers.
- Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G – Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G smartphone is designed to re-invent premium experiences like never before. It comes with groundbreaking camera capabilities 200MP sensor with adaptive pixels, which can capture images with epic details. Additionally, customers can get an exchange bonus offer of INR 14,000 and a no-cost EMI offer of up to 9 months. It is available for INR 1,16,999, including bank offers.
- Apple iPhone 13 –The new superpower is here and comes with a super bright display in a durable design. It has a 6.1-inch super retina XDR display, an A15 Bionic chip with a 6-core CPU, IP68 water-resistant, Dual 12MP camera system. Get this for INR 61,499, including bank offers.
- OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G – The OnePlus Nord CE 2 a 5 G powers 5G enabled Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G, 6.59 Inches display with 120 Hz refresh rate, 64MP main camera, 5000 mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC charging. It also has exciting camera features like AI scene enhancement, Dual-View Video, HDR, Night Portrait, Panorama Mode, Retouch Filters and many more. Get this for INR 18999. Additionally, customers can avail of an exchange bonus of INR 1000 on 4G devices.
- iQOO Neo 7 5G – iQOO Neo 7 5G comes with MediaTek Dimensity 8200 5G, 120W flash charge, 6.78" 120Hz AMOLED Display, 64MP OIS Camera, Dual Stereo Speakers. Get this for INR 28499, including bank offers. Additionally, customers can avail of an exchange bonus of INR 2000 and a no-cost EMI offer for up to 6 months.