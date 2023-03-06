Amazon.in announces 5th Gear Store launch for 5G Smartphones

Customers can avail of exciting additional exchange and no-cost EMI offers on smartphones from top brands like OnePlus, Samsung, Redmi, Apple, iQOO, Oppo, Tecno, Lava and many more. The store will be live starting 5th March, and these launch offers will be available for customers until 9th March 2023. The latest OnePlus 11 5G, OnePlus 11R 5G, Redmi Note 12 5G, iQOO Neo 7 5G, iQOO 11 5G, Tecno Phantom X2 Pro 5G, and Samsung S23 Ultra 5G will be available with exciting deals and offers.

Here are some of the popular 5G smartphone products available on Amazon.in with exciting deals and offers from sellers. To check out all the offers, click here.

Lava Blaze 5G (4 GB)– Make multitasking a breeze with the most affordable 5G smartphone Lava Blaze 5G, and capture epic moments with a 50MP AI Triple camera. It comes with Android 12, MediaTek Dimensity 700 performance, 16.55cm (6.5") HD+ Display 5000 mAh battery. The phone supports all Indian 5G bands. Additionally, customers can get it for INR 10,449, including bank offers and also avail of an additional exchange offer of INR 500.

iQOO Z6 Lite 5G by Vivo– iQOO Z6 Lite 5G has the world's first snapdragon 4 Gen 1 Processor, 120Hz screen refresh rate, stylish and slim design, and 50MP eye autofocus camera. The phone comes with a 4-component cooling system that helps to prolong the gaming and movie session without worrying about heating issues. Customers get it for INR 12,999, including bank offers and can also avail of an additional exchange offer of INR 1000.

Redmi Note12 5G– The 5G Super note Redmi Note 12 5G comes with a 120 Hz Super AMOLED display, Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 5G Processor, 48MP AI Triple camera, and 33W Fast charge. The phone is India-ready 5G with super download speed, ultra-low latency, higher bandwidth, and stable connectivity. Additionally, customers can get an additional exchange offer of INR 2000 with no-cost EMI offers for up to 6 months. It is available for INR 16,499, including bank offers.

realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G– Experience the most powerful performance in the segment with Dimensity 920 5G processor with realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G. It has a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED Display, 90Hz refresh rate, 33W Dart Charge and 5000 mAh Battery, and 48MP AI Triple Camera. Additionally, customers can get it for INR 17,999, including bank offers and also avail of exchange bonus offers of INR 2000.

OnePlus 11 5G– The onePlus 11 5G evolves beyond speed and comes with a 6.7 inches, 120 Hz Fluid AMOLED Display with Corning Gorilla Glass, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform processor, 5000 mAh battery with 100W SuperVOOC, 50MP Main Camera, 48MP ultrawide camera and 16MP Front Camera. Additionally, customers can avail exchange bonus offer of INR 2000 on 4G devices and get no-cost EMI offers for up to 12 months. It is available at INR 56,999.