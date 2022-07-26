Amazon.in Announces ‘Mobile Savings Days’

Customers can enjoy a 10% instant discount of up to INR 750 using Credit and Debit cards and up to INR 1,000 using EMI transactions for a min. transaction of INR 5,000 using Citibank cards and for a min. transaction of INR 7,000 using Bank of Baroda cards. Additionally, customers can avail a 10% cashback of up to INR 2,500 using Slice for a min. transaction of INR 7,500 until July 27, 2022, valid once per user. They can also avail exciting exchange offers and convenient No-Cost EMI for up to 12 months on their favourite smartphones. Prime Members can avail of savings of up to INR 20,000 with Advantage Just for Prime, which includes benefits like a 6-month free screen replacement and an additional 3-month No Cost EMI on HDFC Bank Debit and Credit Cards. Customers can also avail additional discounts using Coupons on select smartphones.

Here are some of the latest Smartphones on Amazon.in with offers and deals from sellers:

Apple iPhones : Get up to INR 10,000 off on iPhones. Great deals on iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

: Get up to INR 10,000 off on iPhones. Great deals on iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. iQOO smartphones: Get up to INR 9,000 off on iQOO smartphones. The latest launched iQOO Neo 6 5G will be available starting at INR 29,999 with an additional Instant Bank Discount of INR 3,000. The iQOO Z6 Pro will be available starting at INR 23,999 and iQOO Z6 5G starting INR 14,999 with additional Instant Bank Discounts. Get more exciting offers on the flagship range, including iQOO 9 SE, iQOO 9 5G and iQOO 9 Pro 5G. Customers will be able to avail additional discounts with bank offers to make the smartphone purchase more affordable this Mobile Savings Days event.

Customers can get bestselling mobile accessories starting INR 99. Top deals and offers can be viewed here at https://amzn.to/3oucFgw

Disclaimer: The product details, description and pricing are as provided by the sellers. The Hans India is not involved in pricing or describing the products and is not responsible for the accuracy of product information provided by the sellers.