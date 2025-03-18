Amazon.in Mega Music Fest - Level up your entertainment from 16th to 18th March 2025

● boAt Nirvana X TWS earbuds: Equipped with dual drivers powered by Knowles, these earbuds come with high-resolution audio by LDAC, adaptive EQ and more, making it one of the best buys for customers. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 2,799

● Boult X Mustang Torq TWS earbuds: Featuring a Ford inspired design, this product comes with up to 60 hours of playtime, 13mm drivers, customizable EQ modes and more. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 1,999

● Boya BY-V10 wireless microphone system: With one click noise reduction, android compatibility and automatic pairing, this is one of the best buys for interviews, podcasts, vlogs and more. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 2,200

● Intern INT-38C right hand acoustic guitar kit: With ebony wood fret board, trendy plastic bridge and comfortable string, the Intern acoustic guitar helps deliver crisp sound without causing hand fatigue. Also, this kit comes with one strap, six strings, bag and three picks. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 2,199

● JBL Cinema SB560 soundbar: Experience cinema like sound with JBL Cinema SB560 soundbar. It comes with features such as Dolby Audio, 250W RMS output, 3.1 channel surround and more. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 17,999

● Marshall Emberton II compact portable bluetooth speaker: With up to 30 hours of playtime and signature sound, this speaker is IP67 water resistant and features the iconic Marshall design. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 14,999

● Noise Master Buds: Enjoy high quality audio with Noise Master Buds. It comes with features such as ANC up to 49db, Bose curated sound, dual device pairing and more. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 7,999

● Sony WH 1000XM4: Experience uninterrupted sound with Sony WH 1000XM4. It comes with 30 hours of battery life, digital ANC, touch and voice control. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 22,989

● Sony Ult Field 1 wireless portable speaker: Perfect for parties, Sony Ult Field 1 wireless portable speaker comes with features such as powerful bass, up to 12 hours play time and IP67 rating. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 10,990

● Zebronics Juke bar 9510WS Pro soundbar: This soundbar comes equipped with 600W RMS output, dual wireless satellites, Dolby Audio and more that allows one to have a wholesome audio experience. Get this on Amazon.in for 15,999

Discover more offers on audio products here

Exciting offers from leading partner banks

Get up to 10% instant discount on SBI, HSBC, HDFC and IDFC credit card EMI transactions

Bumper rewards with Amazon Pay