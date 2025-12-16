IPL 2026 Mini Auction: Venkatesh Iyer to RCB, Ravi Bishnoi to RR as Pathirana Bags ₹18 Crore

Abu Dhabi: The IPL 2026 mini auction witnessed a busy round of signings as franchises focused on strengthening their squads with a mix of marquee names, value buys and tactical picks. Indian stars Venkatesh Iyer and Ravi Bishnoi emerged as key attractions, while Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana commanded big money.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) secured Indian all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer for ₹7 crore, adding depth to their batting and an additional bowling option to their Indian core. Iyer’s proven IPL experience and versatility made him a strong fit for RCB’s combination.

Rajasthan Royals (RR), meanwhile, snapped up Indian leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi for ₹7.2 crore, reinforcing their spin attack. Bishnoi’s consistency in T20 cricket and ability to bowl in pressure situations made him a valuable acquisition for the Royals.

Pathirana Draws Big Bid

Among overseas players, Matheesha Pathirana stood out after being sold for a massive ₹18 crore, highlighting the premium franchises continue to place on death-over specialists in the shortest format.

Other Key Signings

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) strengthened their bowling by acquiring Wanindu Hasaranga for ₹2 crore, followed by South African pacer Anrich Nortje, also bought for ₹2 crore.

Mumbai Indians (MI) made a smart value move by picking up experienced wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock for ₹1 crore, adding depth at the top of the order.

Delhi Capitals (DC) signed England batter Ben Duckett for ₹2 crore, while Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) added explosive opener Finn Allen for ₹2 crore to bolster their batting firepower.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) enhanced their spin resources by acquiring Akeal Hosein for ₹2 crore.

Unsold Names Raise Eyebrows

Several notable players went unsold during this phase of the auction, including Rahul Chahar, Maheesh Theekshana, and Mujeeb Ur Rahman, reflecting the franchises’ cautious approach and emphasis on specific team requirements.

Auction Trends

The latest round of the IPL 2026 mini auction underlined clear trends — franchises are willing to spend big on specialist bowlers like Pathirana, while experienced international names are either picked up at base price or remain unsold as teams prioritise balance and remaining purse management.