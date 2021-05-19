Android 12 beta: Is your mobile Compatible? Check and download now

Google showcased the Android 12 update in its I/O 2021 keynote address on May 18, gave us an idea of what the future holds for the Android OS. The best part is, you can try the Android 12 beta update right away.



Android 12 beta update is available for Google's Pixel phones, from the Pixel 3 series to the Pixel 5.



Don't worry, even if you don't have a Pixel smartphone. Google has joined hands with several companies, including OnePlus, Xiaomi, Realme, Oppo, Vivo, and Asus, among others, to allow you to download and install Android. 12 update right now.



Google and Samsung's partners for WearOSGoogle announced that it would bring the best of Samsung's WearOS and Tizen to a unified platform called "Wear." This would improve the way smart watches work. Furthermore, the company claims that the watches will now come with a longer battery and faster performance.



Android 12: Latest Features and Designs



Some of the significant changes in Android 12 focus on privacy options, including a new privacy panel, the ability to completely disable the camera and microphone with a single tap, an updated password manager, and a new system in the You are notified when an application accesses your clipboard content.



But beyond the privacy updates, the Android 12 update also brings a wide range of design changes, including a major revamp of the quick settings, a complete set of new animations, loading, opening applications, or simple touches.



List of Android 12 beta compatible devices



Google: Pixel 3, Pixel 3a, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 3a XL, Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a (5G), Pixel 5



Asus- Zenfone 8



OnePlus: OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro,



Xiaomi: Mi 11, Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11X Pro



Realme: Realme GT 5G (China only)



Oppo: Oppo Find X3 Pro



Vivo: iQoo 7 Legend



Learn to download and install Android 12 beta



The Android 12 beta update can now be downloaded and installed on multiple devices.



*Caution: As it is beta software and may not be ready for daily use. Download the update at your own risk. We recommend you back up your data before installing the beta version.



Follow these easy steps if you have a Pixel smartphone:



♥ Go to the Android beta program page and log in with your Google account.



♥ Click on the subscribe button.

♥ Accept the terms and conditions.

♥ Click on Confirm and Enroll.

Once you complete the above steps, open the Settings app on your phone and go to System -> Advanced -> System update -> Check for update.

If you don't see the update, check again after a few minutes.



Once you get the update, you can download and install it like any other update.



If you don't have a Pixel smartphone



Even if you don't have a Pixel smartphone, you can still try the Android 12 beta update if you have an eligible device from OnePlus, Xiaomi, Realme, Oppo, Vivo, among others. You can find company-specific steps to take on the Android developer website here.



