Android 12 Stable Release Today? Expected Features with Android Latest Version

The stable version of Android 12 is said to be released today for Google Pixel users. The latest version of Android will bring one of the most radical redesigns ever seen on Android. At first glance, Android 12 will bring a dynamically adjusting lock screen, quick access to smarter settings, bigger and bolder notifications and menu buttons, dynamically adjusting screen lighting and colour schemes, and Google's new push for wider adoption of widgets. , among other things.



The new design is nice, but it may seem like too much for those who prefer narrower menus and simpler buttons. One thing Google made extensively clear is that Android 12 will get a lot more animations than before, and it promises that these animations won't shake or stutter over time. The reason for this is that the core Android architecture consumes more than 20 percent less peak CPU power in background usage, which is intended to reduce the pressure on resources well enough to handle the new design and animations on older generation smartphones. The lock screen has also become more dynamic: by pressing the power button, the screen will gradually light up from the side of the button. If you touch the screen at the bottom, it will light up from there, and so on.

Google has implemented a Privacy Dashboard for users, which really puts all the privacy functions and permissions under one hood. Below this panel, you can now get a graphical, microscopic view of which app is using which features on your phone, along with a 'manage permissions' shortcut that gives you direct access to permissions by features, something you'll find on the bottom app permissions right now. Just like Apple brought the app-tracking transparency feature to iPhone users earlier this year, Google's Android 12 will also offer a similar feature to Android 12 users. According to an Android 12 support page from Google, users will be able to opt-out. Targeted or personalized ads by removing an advertising ID that allows it to function as an identifier to allow advertisers to track user movements online.

Android 12 will also display little icons in the upper right corner to notify you which app is using your camera and/or microphone, in an attempt to make you more aware of which apps can sneakily activate certain permissions. Apple rolled out this feature with iOS 14 last year. However, Google has been silent about anything it might plan to do to stop apps that track your activities and serve ads, as Apple has done with app privacy permissions. However, it did touch Android's private computing core, which promises to perform many tasks like live captions and sensitive Google voice translation data within a locally isolated area on devices, without giving you access to the network. It's a positive move for privacy, but still, it somehow eludes the bigger question.