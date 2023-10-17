Apple announces Diwali Sale: Deals on iPhone 15, MacBook Air, iPads and more

Apple has announced Diwali sale offers and offers huge discounts on iPhone 15, MacBook Air, iPads and other devices. The company has revealed all the offers on its Apple Store and confirmed that the Diwali sale event is now available at Apple BKC, Apple Saket retail stores, and Apple's online store. There is a cash discount offer of up to Rs 10,000 on Apple products. Here are the details.

Apple announces Diwali sale: Deals on iPhone 15, iPhone 13 and more The Phone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max offer a cashback discount of up to Rs 6000. This will reduce the price of these 2023 iPhones by a significant margin. The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are on sale with a cashback offer of Rs 5,000. Similarly, Apple is offering a Rs 4,000 discount on the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, a Rs 3,000 discount on the iPhone 13, and a Rs 2,000 discount on the iPhone SE as part of its Diwali sale offer.

The iPhone 15 has a starting price of Rs 79,900, while the Plus model was launched for Rs 89,900. The iPhone 15 Pro is priced at Rs 1,34,900, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max, Apple's most premium iPhone, is priced at Rs 1,59,900. The iPhone 13 price is now officially Rs 59,900.

Apple Diwali 2023 offer on MacBook Air and more

The MacBook Air M2, recently launched in India, has a cashback offer of Rs 10,000. However, the offer only applies to the 13- and 15-inch models. As a reminder, the 13-inch MacBook Air M2 model was announced with a starting price of Rs 1,14,900 in India.

According to the official Apple Store page, people planning to buy the M1 MacBook Air will receive a cashback of Rs 8,000. This model has an original price of Rs 99,900. However, Amazon is selling this MacBook at Rs 69,990. Additionally, the 24-inch iMac and Mac mini are available with a cashback offer of up to Rs 5,000.

Apple Diwali 2023 offer on iPads

Since Apple offers discounts across all product categories, consumers can also claim deals on tablets. It provides a discount of Rs 5,000 on the 11/12.9-inch iPad Pro and iPad Air models. The 10th and 9th generation iPad offers cashback offers of Rs 4,000 and Rs 3,000, respectively. The iPad mini is on sale with a discount offer of Rs 3,000 as part of Apple's Diwali sale.