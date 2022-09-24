Apple confirms the India Diwali sale on September 26

Apple to host a Diwali sale on its official website. The tech giant has confirmed that the sale offers will go live on September 26 next week. While the company hasn't revealed details about the deals, it did say that there will be some limited-time deals. In addition, it is likely to offer free gifts on purchasing iPhones.

Apple is expected to offer free AirPods with the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini. Last year, the company provided free AirPods with the iPhone 12 and its mini version. In 2020, Apple announced the same festive offer with the iPhone 11 series. So, one can expect a similar offer this year as well.

It is currently unknown if Apple will offer any fixed discount on iPhones. The company recently slashed the price of the iPhone 13 during the launch of the iPhone 14 series. Therefore, Apple is not expected to offer even more discounts. However, there are chances that you can offer discounts based on bank cards.

The iPhone 13 is now officially priced at Rs 69,900. However, interested customers can grab this device for as low as Rs 56,990 during Flipkart Big Billion Days. On September 22, Flipkart was selling for around Rs 48,000. But, it seems that this was a limited period deal because the price has now been increased to Rs 56,990. So those who were lucky were able to buy it at the lowest price. Similarly, the iPhone 12 was available on Amazon for Rs 42,999 but is now on sale for Rs 44,999.

It is currently unknown if Apple will offer discounts on products such as iPads, MacBooks and headphones. People need to wait a few more days to learn more about the deals on Apple products.