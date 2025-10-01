Apple Declares iPhone 11 Pro Max and Apple Watch Series 3 as Vintage Products: What It Means for Users

Apple has officially updated its vintage products list, adding two of its most recognizable devices—the iPhone 11 Pro Max and all models of the Apple Watch Series 3. The change, announced on September 30, 2025, marks a new phase in the lifecycle of these devices and signals a shift in how long Apple will continue to provide support.

What’s surprising is that only the iPhone 11 Pro Max has been labeled vintage, while the smaller iPhone 11 Pro has not yet made the cut. Both models remain compatible with iOS 26, but Apple’s classification indicates a gradual winding down of long-term support.

What Does “Vintage” Mean?

Apple’s “vintage” label is part of its official product lifecycle classification. According to the company, a product is considered vintage when more than five years have passed since it was last sold. These devices are no longer actively distributed but may still be repairable—provided replacement parts are available.

In Apple’s own words, “Authorised service providers may still carry out repairs for these vintage products, but only while parts remain in stock.” Once parts run out, official repair options will be limited or unavailable.

Why This Matters

For millions of users who still hold on to the iPhone 11 Pro Max or Apple Watch Series 3, this move is significant. The Apple Watch Series 3, launched in 2017, was a groundbreaking device at its time, shaping the smartwatch market and becoming one of Apple’s bestsellers. However, support for newer watchOS versions had already been discontinued in recent years. Now, with vintage status, its repairability will also shrink.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 11 Pro Max, introduced in 2019, became one of Apple’s most successful flagship phones with its large display and advanced features that influenced the iPhone lineup for years. Its addition to the vintage list indicates the beginning of the end of its official support lifecycle.

What Owners Should Know

If you are still using one of these devices, there’s no need to panic. Both the iPhone 11 Pro Max and the Apple Watch Series 3 will continue to work normally. However, repair options may become more limited with time as parts run out.

Apple typically shifts devices from the vintage list to the obsolete list after five more years. Once a product is labeled obsolete, Apple stops providing all hardware service and parts support. That means owners should begin considering an upgrade sooner rather than later if they want continued access to software updates, security patches, and reliable service options.

Newly Added Vintage Products

The latest update adds:

iPhone 11 Pro Max

Apple Watch Series 3 (all models) , including:

, including: Aluminum (38mm, 42mm)



Edition (Ceramic, 38mm, 42mm)



Hermès (38mm, 42mm)



Nike (38mm, 42mm)



Stainless Steel (38mm, 42mm)

Interestingly, the iPhone 11 Pro, with its smaller 5.8-inch screen, is not on the list yet, which means it remains in Apple’s supported window for now.