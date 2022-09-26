Apple Diwali sale starts: Get best deals on Apple products and more

Apple's festive Diwali sale starts today. The sale is at the Apple India Store and will continue through the festive season. During the sale period, Apple offers all its products at a discount on the latest iPhone 14 models. However, the offer is available only to specific customers. For the holiday sale, Apple has partnered with HDFC Bank and American Express to offer instant refunds. During the sale, customers will be offered an instant discount of up to Rs 7,000 (7 per cent cashback), which will reduce the price of all products by a wide margin. Notably, the discount offer is available only on credit cards of the specified banks and only on orders above Rs 41,900.



The good thing is that the discount offer is available on Apple products in various categories, including iPhones, MacBooks, iPads, AirPods and much more. Apple also offers discounts on all the latest products, including the iPhone 14 series. Initially, the iPhone 14 series started at Rs 79,900 for the 128GB iPhone 14 base model. Now, if you buy with HDFC and American Express credit cards, you will get an instant discount of Rs 7000 in the cart, which will reduce the price of the iPhone model to Rs 72,900. This is the lowest price you can buy the iPhone 14 at now. The same discount offer is available on the Plus and Pro models of the iPhone 14 series.

The iPhone 13 is also available under the same offer. Currently, the iPhone 13 series starts at Rs 69,900. However, after applying the instant bank discount offer, the price will drop to Rs 62,900. So, if you want to buy the iPhone 13 right now, head over to Flipkart or Amazon, offering the model at a much lower price during the festival sale. MacBooks, AirPods, iPads, AirTags and several other models are available at a much lower price during the Apple Festival sale. In addition, all products above the cost of Rs 41,900 are available with 7 per cent instant cashback. It should be noted that the offer is open until the sale lasts.