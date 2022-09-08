Apple ends three iPhones on September 7; Find out

Apple ended three iPhone models at the September 7 launch event following the iPhone 14 announcement. And no, we're not talking about the iOS 16 update not coming to iPhone 6s, iPhone 7, and iPhone SE 1st Gen. Apple just discontinued three relatively new models when the iPhone 14 series was released. Two belong to the iPhone 13 family, while one belongs to the iPhone 12 family.



However, with these three discontinued models, Apple has presented alternatives for at least two of them. The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max have been replaced by the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max in Apple's lineup. Sadly, the iPhone 12 Mini remains discontinued, and there is no replacement for it at this time. The iPhone 12 is the only surviving member of the iPhone 12 generation in 2022 and beyond.

iPhone 13 Pro

Apple cancelled the first iPhone to bring a high-refresh-rate display with the arrival of the iPhone 14 Pro. Not surprising, considering this happens every year. The iPhone 13 Pro distinguished the Pro line from the standard models in 2021. In terms of performance, it has a faster 5-core GPU and longer battery life than the iPhone 13. It even had an improved telephoto camera and introduced a smaller one. Screen notch too.

iPhone 13 Pro Max

The iPhone 13 Pro Max was a bigger version of the iPhone 13 Pro on paper. However, this was and still is one of the best battery life phones on the market. Even after a year, the iPhone 13 Pro Max unit can easily manage a day and a half of battery life. The larger 6.7-inch OLED screen with variable refresh rate also offered a much better user experience. This was and still is one of the best smartphones to own.

iPhone 12 Mini

The iPhone 12 Mini has also been discontinued, making the iPhone 13 Mini the only remaining iPhone Mini on sale today. The iPhone 12 Mini introduced the concept of a compact flagship iPhone in 2020, and it was expected to sell like hotcakes. It also allowed Apple to keep its lower starting price of $699. Sadly, the smaller form factor meant the iPhone 12 Mini had terrible battery life and restrictions on its charging speed. Also, people didn't like the idea of a 5.4-inch screen.