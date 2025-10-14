Apple Expected to Launch M5-Powered iPad Pro, MacBook Pro, and Vision Pro 2 This Week

Apple appears to be gearing up for another major product refresh this week. As per Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the tech giant plans to unveil updated versions of the iPad Pro, Vision Pro headset, and 14-inch MacBook Pro, all featuring Apple’s latest M5 chip. Unlike its usual grand launch events, the company is expected to roll out these products quietly through online announcements and short promotional clips. With Monday being a holiday in the US and Canada, the reveals could take place later this week — a window that aligns well for audiences in India.

iPad Pro M5 on the way

The iPad Pro M5 seems to be leading the lineup. Recently, unboxing videos from Russia surfaced online, revealing key details ahead of the official announcement. The new tablet is expected to feature the M5 processor paired with at least 12GB of RAM as standard. While the external design remains largely the same, one noticeable tweak is the absence of the “iPad Pro” branding on the back panel.

Under the hood, the performance upgrade is significant. Early benchmark tests indicate up to 12% faster multi-core CPU performance and a 36% improvement in graphics compared to the M4 version. Despite earlier rumours suggesting a dual front-camera setup for better video calls, leaked models showed a single front camera, leaving some uncertainty about the final design.

Vision Pro 2 refresh coming

Apple’s ambitious Vision Pro headset is also reportedly getting a refresh. Gurman suggests that the updated model will incorporate the same M5 chip found in the new iPad Pro, instead of the previously expected M4. The upcoming version may also introduce a new Dual Knit Band for improved comfort and a Space Black finish option.

However, regulatory filings indicate that the device will retain Wi-Fi 6, skipping newer standards like Wi-Fi 6E or Wi-Fi 7. It’s unclear whether Apple will brand this as the “Vision Pro 2” or a minor upgrade, especially since reports suggest that development on a more affordable “Vision Air” model has been paused, with focus shifting toward future smart glasses.

MacBook Pro joins the M5 lineup

The entry-level 14-inch MacBook Pro is also expected to receive the M5 upgrade this week. Gurman’s newsletter states that the laptop is “ready for launch,” while high-performance variants with M5 Pro and M5 Max chips are planned for 2026. The new MacBook Pro will maintain its familiar design, as Apple reportedly reserves major design overhauls—such as OLED displays, touchscreen integration, and built-in 5G—for future generations expected to run on M6 chips built on TSMC’s 2nm process.

What’s next for Apple

Beyond these imminent launches, Apple’s roadmap remains packed with new devices in development. Future updates are expected for AirTags, Apple TV, and the HomePod mini, along with refreshed models of the entry-level iPad, iPad Air, MacBook Air, and the rumored iPhone 17e.

For now, all eyes are on Apple’s newsroom as fans await official confirmation of these M5-powered products — marking the next big step in Apple’s silicon evolution.