Apple extends in-app purchase exemption for event apps and online group

Apple has extended its deadline for requiring online event and group apps to comply with its in-app purchase policy once again, as per an announcement in a blog post from the company's developer (a via 9to5Mac). In addition, apps in this category can now use alternative payment options until June 30, allowing them to bypass Apple's 15 percent to 30 percent cut that the company takes from in-app purchases.



"In 2020, we chose to support apps and developers that needed to adapt services from in-person to digital as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic," Apple writes in the post. "Given the recent resurgence of COVID and its continued impact on in-person services, we've extended the most recent deadline."

Apple introduced changes to its in-app purchase policy in September 2020, clarifying that apps that provide "real-time one-to-a-few and one-to-many experiences," such as online classes and virtual group events, must process payments through the application purchases. However, the company changed its rules to allow "person-to-person experiences" consisting of just two people, such as medical consultations or real estate tours, to use other payment methods.

After facing criticism for charging event platforms a fee amid a pandemic, Apple decided to defer its rule targeting group event apps in November 2020 and then extended the reprieve until December 31, 2021.