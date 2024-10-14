Apple Eyes 2027 for Smart Glasses and Camera-Equipped AirPods

Apple is working on innovative wearable technology, including smart glasses and AirPods with built-in cameras, with a potential release in 2027. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, these upcoming devices aim to incorporate advanced visual intelligence technology, similar to Meta's Ray-Ban smart glasses. However, their launch is still years away, and it is not sure that they may reach the market.



The smart glasses will offer built-in cameras, speakers, and microphones, resembling Meta's popular Ray-Ban collaboration, which starts at $299. While these glasses won't offer full augmented reality displays, they will use visual intelligence to enhance functionality. This expansion into augmented reality shows Apple's strategic move to leverage the technology behind its multibillion-dollar investment in the Apple Vision Pro.

Apple's also plans AirPods with outward-facing cameras. Though this concept has been explored before, its practical appeal remains uncertain, especially given potential privacy concerns. Despite this, Apple is all set to explore the form factor and find ways to integrate visual intelligence features into these earbuds.

These developments showcase Apple's dedication to pushing the boundaries of wearable technology. By integrating visual intelligence into products beyond the iPhone and Vision Pro, Apple is positioning itself as a leader in augmented reality and wearable tech. These moves will allow the company to maximize its research and development investments while creating an interconnected ecosystem of innovative devices.

Although the launch of these smart glasses and AirPods is still several years away, Apple's reputation for cutting-edge technology and design will likely generate significant interest. As Apple continues to innovate and expand into new frontiers, consumers can expect a seamless, futuristic experience from these highly anticipated products set for 2027.