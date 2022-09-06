Apple 'Far Out' event: How to watch it live

Apple's next big product event is scheduled for September 7. It's the company's third live event of the year, and we expect to see quite a few big announcements, from the iPhone 14 lineup to a new Apple Watch "Pro" model to the next generation of AirPods Pro, and much more.



For select members of the media, the event will be held in person but will also be streamed online for others. Here we bring you the details so you can see the event wherever you are.



Apple Far Out Event: What time does it start



The Apple event is scheduled to start on September 7, 2022, at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET

Apple Far Out Event: Where to watch the event

A live stream of the Apple event will be available on Apple.com, Apple's YouTube channel, and the Apple TV app. We've also incorporated Apple's live stream above. If you can't make it on time, a recording of the event will be available right after the event on YouTube.