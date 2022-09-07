Apple Far Out Event: What we expect and how to watch it live

Apple's next big product event is scheduled for September 7. It's the company's third live event of the year, and we expect to see quite a few big announcements, from the iPhone 14 lineup to a new Apple Watch "Pro" model to the next generation of AirPods Pro, and much more.



Apple Far Out Event: What do we expect?



While Apple is expected to announce a bunch of new products, all eyes are likely to be on the iPhone 14 series. Apple is all set to announce four new iPhones tonight. They are likely to be iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone Pro Max. Apple may introduce a new iPhone model, which could be called the iPhone 14 Max or iPhone 14 Plus.

The Pro models may get major updates in all departments, while the other two variants may receive minor updates. The iPhone 14 series price will be announced tonight. The starting price of the iPhone 14 could start from Rs 79,990 or higher. Along with the new iPhones, it is also expected to introduce the Apple Watch Series 8, a new Apple Watch Pro, and AirPods Pro 2.



Apple Far Out Event: How to watch it live



The Apple event is scheduled to start on September 7, 2022, at 10:30 p.m. IST /10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET. A live stream of the Apple event will be available on Apple.com, Apple's YouTube channel, and the Apple TV app. We've also incorporated Apple's live stream above. If you can't make it on time, a recording of the event will be available right after the event on YouTube.