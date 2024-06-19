Apple Intelligence to Debut with iOS 18 but Limited to Newer iPhones

Apple is making a significant leap into the AI arena with the introduction of Apple Intelligence, a suite of advanced AI features set to debut with iOS 18. However, while this announcement has generated excitement, it also comes with a caveat: these features will primarily be available on the latest iPhone models—the iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and future devices like the anticipated iPhone 16 Pro.



Apple Intelligence and Device Compatibility

John Giannandrea, Apple's head of AI strategy and machine learning, recently discussed the limitations on John Gruber's podcast, "The Talk Show." Giannandrea explained that although older iPhones can technically support Apple Intelligence, the performance on these devices would be so sluggish that it would render the features nearly useless. "The inference of large language models is incredibly computationally expensive," he noted. This computational demand involves the device's bandwidth, the capacity of the Apple Neural Engine (ANE), and the overall processing power.

Only the most recent iPhones, equipped with the A17 chip and at least 8GB of RAM, possess the necessary power to run these advanced AI models efficiently. The A17 chip's advanced neural engine is specifically designed to handle the demanding processing requirements of Apple Intelligence. Apple's Chief Marketing Officer, Greg Joswiak, emphasized that this limitation is not a tactic to drive device upgrades but a technical necessity. "Otherwise, we'd be smart enough just to do recent iPads and Macs too, wouldn't we," he remarked, dismissing the notion that Apple is using AI to push new sales.

Implications for Older Devices

The restriction of Apple Intelligence to the newest iPhones has left many users, especially those with relatively recent models like the iPhone 14 Pro Max or the standard iPhone 15, feeling disappointed. The primary constraint is the memory requirement, with 8GB of RAM being the minimum needed to support these AI features effectively.

However, Apple argues that not having these features on older devices is preferable to offering a subpar experience. Slow performance and lagging functionalities could lead to user frustration, undermining the purpose of these advanced AI enhancements.

Apple Intelligence represents a significant advancement in integrating AI with mobile technology, set to enhance the user experience dramatically. While its availability is limited to the latest iPhone models due to high computational demands, this move ensures that users will enjoy a seamless and efficient experience. As iOS 18 rolls out, those with the latest hardware can look forward to leveraging these sophisticated AI features, while others may need to wait for future upgrades to access the full potential of Apple Intelligence.