Apple iPhone 13 coming in September; May feature video portrait mode, ProRes, better refresh rate

Apple is preparing to launch the new iPhone 13 series sometime next month. While details on the 2021 iPhones are relatively unknown, information has emerged about three new camera features. New camera features include ProRes for videos, portrait mode for video, and a new filter-like system that enhances the look and colours of photos.



According to a new report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple plans to bring new features like ProRes for videos and Portrait Mode for videos to the line of iPhones this year. Portrait mode was first introduced on the iPhone 7 Plus and this year, iOS 15 will introduce portrait mode in FaceTime with compatible devices.

For upcoming iPhones, Apple plans to adopt Portrait mode on video using the same technique with a feature internally called Cinematic Video. Gurman says that the iPhone's depth sensor will create the effect and allow users to change the amount of background blur after recording.

The report also indicates that the upcoming iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max will be able to record video in the ProRes video format for the first time. This will allow higher quality results for creative professionals. The format was developed by Apple more than a decade ago and now supports up to 8K resolution.

The ProRes format is currently used by professional video editors in the motion picture industry and is not intended for mass commercial markets, in part due to large file sizes. Gurman says that "ProRes will record in HD and 4K resolutions on the next iPhones."

In addition, Apple is also planning a more advanced iteration of standard photo filters that will allow users to precisely apply "changes to objects and people in photos using artificial intelligence", rather than applying them to the entire photo.

"Users will be able to choose from several styles to apply to their photos, including one for showing colours at either a warmer or cooler temperature while keeping whites neutral. Another option will add a more dramatic look with deeper shadows and more contrast, and the company is planning a more balanced style for showing shadows and true-to-life colours with a brighter appearance."

Gurman also noted that the new iPhones will use the faster A15 Bionic chipset and feature a smaller notch and new display technology that will allow for a higher 120Hz refresh rate. You can check the full report here.