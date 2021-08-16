Apple iPhone 13 series may be priced similar to the iPhone 12; Find probable cost

Apple is likely to launch its iPhone 13 lineup next month. The next generation of iPhones is anticipated to come in the same four variants similar to the iPhone 12. However, Apple is expected to introduce several new features down the line. Despite a higher refresh rate and better cameras, the price of the iPhone 13 could remain the same as that of the iPhone 12. It is said that Apple is not considering a price increase for its next iPhones.



As per a report by TrendForce, Apple has decided not to increase prices for the iPhone 13 this year, despite improvements to the screen, cameras, and battery. The report also suggests that you can expect the iPhone 13 series to start at $ 699 with the iPhone 13 mini. The price of the iPhone 13 could start at $ 799, while the iPhone 13 Pro could cost $ 999. The most expensive of the four devices, the iPhone 13 Pro Max, could start at $ 1,099. Simply put, you can expect:

iPhone 13 $ 799 (64GB), $ 849 (128GB), $ 949 (256GB) iPhone 13 Mini $ 699 (64GB), $ 749 (128GB), $ 849 (256GB) iPhone 13 Pro $ 999 (128GB), $ 1099 (256GB), $ 1299 (512GB) iPhone 13 Pro Max $ 1099 (128GB), $ 1199 (256GB), $ 1399 (512GB)

We need to understand what this pricing scheme means. A price cut for the iPhone 12 series! The price of the iPhone 12 could be reduced to $ 599 (64GB), $ 649 (128GB) and $ 749 (256GB), while the iPhone 11 would drop to the current iPhone XR prices of $ 499 (64GB) and $ 549 (128GB).



Apple is said to be adopting an LTPO display to offer a high 120Hz refresh rate on the iPhone 13 Pro series. However, the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini are said to settle for the 60Hz refresh rate. The iPhone 13 series is also designed to have a video portrait mode that will allow users to blur the background of images. Also, we could see a smaller notch size in the iPhone 13 lineup. Apple could also push fast charging to 25W with the next iPhone.