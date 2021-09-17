Apple iPhone 13 Series Pre-Orders Start Today - Find Prices, Offers, Specs and How to Pre-Order

Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max will be pre-ordered in India starting today. This comes after Apple introduced the iPhone 13 series, along with the Apple Watch Series 7 earlier this week. The iPhone 13 series comes with several improvements over its predecessor including camera enhancements, a new A15 Bionic chipset, and more. The smartphones will be available for pre-order at Apple's official online store and e-commerce sites, as well as other retail stores across the country. Apple's distributor, Ingram Macro, will offer new models at 3,200 outlets, while the other distributor, Redington, will ship the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro models at 3,500 locations. Amazon and Flipkart are also receiving pre-orders from their respective sites. The iPhone will go on sale starting from today i.e, Friday, September 24. Price Details



Pricing for the iPhone 13 series in India starts at Rs 69,900 for the iPhone Mini 128GB storage model. The 256GB iPhone 13 Mini model is priced at Rs 79,900, and the 512GB storage variant is priced at Rs 99,900. The vanilla iPhone 13 starts at Rs 79,900 for the base 128GB variant, Rs 89,900 for the 256GB storage variant and Rs 1,09,900 for the 512GB storage variant of the iPhone 13. The iPhone 13 Pro, on the other hand, starts at Rs 1,19,900 for the Rs 128GB storage model, while the 256GB variant is priced at Rs 1,29,900 and Rs 1,49,900 for the 512GB storage model. The iPhone 13 Pro also has a 1TB model that is priced at Rs 1,69,900. The iPhone 13 Pro Max is priced at Rs 1,29,900 for the 128GB model, Rs 1,39,900 for the 256GB variant, Rs 1,59,900 for the 512GB storage variant, and Rs 1,79,900 for the 1TB model. iPhone 13 Pro Max. Offers

Buyers who pre-order an iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 Mini through an Apple Authorized Reseller with an HDFC Bank card will get a Rs 6,000 cashback, and those who purchase the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will get a reimbursement of 5,000 rupees. Apart from this, various outlets will offer an additional 3,000 rupee trade-in discount for exchanging an old phone for the new iPhone model. Apple's online store will also offer a trade-in benefit of up to Rs 46,120 if users trade in their iPhone 8 or a newer model for the new iPhone 13. There are also EMI options for users to pay in instalments.

Specifications

In terms of specs, the iPhone 13 series is powered by Apple's latest A15 Bionic chipset. The new models also retain the notch, which according to Apple is 20% smaller in width. The iPhone 13 has a 6.1-inch OLED Super Retina XDR display with a resolution of 1170 x 2532 pixels, the iPhone 13 Mini has a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. The iPhone 13 Pro has a 6.1-inch screen with Apple's ProMotion technology that increases the refresh rate to a 120Hz refresh rate, while the iPhone 13 Pro Max has a 6.7-inch OLED Super Retina XDR screen with a resolution of 1284 x 2778 pixels and 120Hz refresh rate.

The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini have dual rear cameras that include a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter and a 12-megapixel wide-angle shooter. The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, on the other hand, come with triple rear cameras that include 12-megapixel telephoto, wide-angle, and ultra-wide-angle shooters.