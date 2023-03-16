Apple iPhone 15 Pro models to get expensive

Apple may announce its iPhone 15 series later this year, but many details have already leaked online. A tech analyst, Jeff Pu, suggests that the iPhone 15 Pro models iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models could get a big price bump as the company reportedly plans to make big modifications to this year's iPhones. The standard model may also come with some major changes to the camera, design, and other areas. This is what we know so far.



According to leaks, ultra-high-end iPhone 15 models could come with a solid-state button layout with haptic feedback from additional Taptic Engines. We may get to see Apple using a new periscope lens to offer users better optical zoom on the iPhone 15 Pro Max. The Pro variants are expected to arrive with higher RAM and a titanium frame. The new phones are likely to use Apple's new A17 Bionic chipset. All these features and a few other updates could increase the price of the next iPhones. Also, there are chances that Apple is considering raising the price because it has been offering new phones at the old prices for the last two years in a row, something that the leaks are hinting at.

Reportedly Apple might be planning to create a big gap between the standard and Pro models coming to its price and features as well. To recall, the iPhone 14 Pro was announced in India at a beginning price of Rs 1,29,900, while the iPhone 14 Pro Max is priced at Rs 1,39,900. Now, if the rumour turns out to be true, then the cost of the iPhone 15 Pro models will be costlier than last year's models. This year, Apple is rumoured to replace its iPhone Pro Max model with a new Ultra model, basically designed to offer users the best of everything at a premium price.

Leaks suggested that Apple will increase the price of the iPhone 15 Ultra by $200 compared to the previous model, so the cost of the iPhone 15 Ultra could be as low as $1,299. This is around Rs 1,07,330 in India when converted. But don't expect to cost the same in the Indian market, and the price would be much higher due to customs duty charges and other things. If you remember, the iPhone 14 Pro Max got launched in India with a price tag of Rs 139,900, while the same device was available at around Rs 90,810.