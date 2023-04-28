Apple iPhone 15 Pro to debut without buttons; All details

Apple will launch a new iPhone series, probably the iPhone 15 series, in the next few months. Like last year, we'll likely see the iPhone 15, a larger iPhone 15 Plus, and two Pro models: the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. The Pro models will get all incremental features, but some past leaks suggest a buttonless model this year. Apple removed the 3.5mm audio jack in 2017 and the SIM card tray last year (iPhone 14 US series only). So will a buttonless iPhone 15 come true this year? Find all details.



If Apple favours such a monumental design change, it will likely appear first on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models, followed by regular iPhones. But a new leak suggests that the new Pro variants of the iPhone won't have buttons after all.

As per a leak and report by 9To5Mac, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models will likely have regular buttons due to production-related issues. Apple was expected to add solid-state buttons to help users manage volume and other functionality with haptic feedback. Users can swipe up or down or touch a dedicated smartphone part to control the volume or enable Siri. But that's not coming true, at least for now.

With or without buttons, the new iPhone 15 Pro may feature a new action button, which debuted on the Apple Watch Ultra last year. The action button allows users to activate multiple functionalities through customizable touches. Unsurprisingly, this will only be limited to Pro models, with regular versions of the iPhone 15 getting the old mute switch feature.

Apple may introduce a Type-C port for charging iPhone 15 models. It should take the hassle out of Android users for iPhone users searching for a charger during those times of emergency. In addition, a separate leak suggests that the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max would also include Thunderbolt support to offer high data transfer speeds.

Apple will also likely show off the Pro models' battery, display, new SoC, and cameras. Apple is known for its cameras, exceptionally sharp and steady video. The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models may bring an improved primary camera with better stabilization.