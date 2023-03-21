Apple iPhone 15 Series: Specifications leaked

We are far away from the iPhone 15 series launch, but a lot of specifications have already been leaked online. Some of the biggest changes are expected to come to the next generation of iPhones in terms of design, and you can expect updates in other areas as well. With the iPhone 15 series, Apple may introduce a mute switch, no volume button design, thinner bezels, new cameras, and more. Here's a look at all the leaked features and updates that could be coming to iPhones this year.



USB-C port



Apple has confirmed that it will ditch its patented Lightning port and launch iPhones with USB Type-C ports. But whether the same will be implemented in this year's iPhones is unknown. So far, the leaks claim that the iPhone 15 series will offer a USB Type-C port, which will be a foremost for iPhones.

Solid-state haptic button design

Leaks suggested that the iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 15 Pro Max could have a buttonless design. We may see a solid-state haptic button design on ultra-high-end models. This means there will be no moving buttons, and you will feel like you are pressing the buttons, thanks to Apple's Taptic Engine.

Apple will embed a small motor inside the device to produce vibrations that will give users haptic feedback when they press the button to let them know the unit has recognized their command. iPhones currently only have a Taptic Engine that provides feedback when you tap the screen, and next-generation iPhones could get additional engines for the new button layout. Similar is expected with the mute button as well. Leaked renders suggested that the mute switch will also be touch-based, just like the volume buttons.

Dynamic island to all iPhone models

It is also said that Apple will finally bring the Dynamic Island feature to all iPhone models. Basically, this means that we will see the hole-punch display design in all variants of the iPhone 15. Last year, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max got the latest feature.

Thinner bezels

The new iPhone 15 series are expected to retain the previous screen sizes, but the next-generation iPhones are said to come with a slimmer bezel design compared to the iPhone 14 series. This would provide a cleaner look and more screen real estate to the users.

New cameras in the iPhone 15 series

The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models may bring the 48-megapixel cameras that we've seen on the iPhone 14 Pro series models. This would be a major improvement over the 12-megapixel sensors seen on the iPhone 14 series models. existing iPhones. But don't expect to see a telephoto lens for optical zoom or LiDAR on standard models because you'll reportedly still be limited to higher-end models. Leaks have hinted that we might see a new 5x optical zoom periscope lens on upcoming high-end units. Details about the Pro models are currently unknown.

Other features

The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max smartphones are expected to come with Apple's new A17 Bionic chipset. The standard model could use last year's A16 Bionic SoC, which powers the iPhone 14 Pro models. It is unknown if Apple will also release the new version of the Plus model it introduced last year. There are reports that the iPhone 14 Plus was not a success for the company and did not receive a good response in terms of sales. At the moment, there is no information about the battery and fast charging of the new iPhones.