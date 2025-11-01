Apple iPhone 18 Pro Set to Debut in Coffee, Purple, and Burgundy — Black May Be Gone Again

Apple’s upcoming iPhone 18 Pro series might be turning heads not just for its hardware but also for its striking new look. According to recent leaks from Chinese social media platform Weibo, the tech giant is preparing to roll out three brand-new colour options — Coffee, Purple, and Burgundy — for its next Pro lineup. The scoop comes from a well-known tipster, Instant Digital, who has previously shared accurate details about Apple’s product aesthetics.

After the Cosmic Orange iPhone 17 Pro made waves with its bold and vibrant finish, Apple now appears ready to brew something new — quite literally. The Coffee colour will be a first for the brand, marking a warm and earthy departure from its usual metallic and neutral tones. Industry watchers speculate that the shade could resemble the soft gold hue of the iPhone XS or even the desert titanium finish from the iPhone 16 Pro series. It’s a bold aesthetic move that could add a sophisticated yet comforting vibe to Apple’s signature design language.

Purple, on the other hand, has been a recurring favourite for Apple fans. The company has dabbled in variations of lavender and violet on models like the iPhone 11, 12, 14, and even the iPhone XR. However, the rumoured shade for the iPhone 18 Pro is expected to be deeper and richer, adding a premium twist to the familiar palette. Meanwhile, Burgundy is set to make its debut — a darker, more elegant tone that could appeal to users seeking understated luxury.

While the introduction of new shades excites many, the absence of a traditional black variant is what truly stands out. As per the leaks, Apple might once again skip the classic colour that has long defined the brand’s minimalist style. This follows last year’s iPhone 17 Pro lineup, which also dropped black in favour of Cosmic Orange, Deep Blue, and Silver. It was the first time in Apple’s history that a Pro series completely avoided a black finish, signaling a shift toward more expressive and fashion-forward design choices.

Beyond its colour palette, the iPhone 18 Pro is expected to bring some serious power upgrades. Reports suggest it will feature Apple’s next-generation A20 Pro chip, designed to deliver enhanced speed, efficiency, and AI-driven performance. Additionally, the device might come equipped with a C2 modem for improved connectivity and a main camera with variable aperture, setting new standards for mobile photography.

Adding to the buzz, another reliable Weibo leaker, Mobile Phone Chip Expert, has hinted that the same A20 Pro chip could also power Apple’s upcoming foldable iPhone — a long-rumoured project that would mark a major milestone since the company’s first iPhone launch in 2007.

If these leaks hold true, Apple’s 2025 lineup could be one of its most visually and technologically transformative yet — blending colour innovation with cutting-edge performance to keep the iPhone’s legacy both fresh and futuristic.