Apple is hiring for generative AI roles; Is it developing ChatGPT and Bard's rival

In 2011, Apple released Siri when the world was unfamiliar with the concept of a virtual assistant on a smartphone. At that time, Siri emerged as a new concept, and people were intrigued with the virtual voice assistant that could play music, announce who is calling, tell jokes, etc. After Siri, Amazon introduced its voice assistant, Alexa, in 2014.



Just as Siri and Alexa had the eyes of the world on them a decade ago, today, the world of generative artificial intelligence is gaining ground. While Microsoft and Google have already jumped on the bandwagon with their AI chatbots like Bing and Bard, Apple has yet to announce any generative AI models. However, this could change soon. At least, that's what Apple's US racing page suggests.

Apple hires in the generative AI space

Apple is hiring in generative AI roles, and the same is made clear when you head over to their US careers page. When you type in the word 'generative AI', 48 search results appear. From Multimodal Generative Modeling Research Engineer and Visual Generative Modeling Research Engineer to Machine Learning Engineer: Generative AI, many opportunities await those who dive into generative artificial intelligence.

While Apple has yet to officially confirm that it will launch its generative AI tool anytime soon, its aggressive hiring makes us wonder if it expects to compete with OpenAI's ChatGPT, Google's Bard, and Microsoft's Bing.

Also, in March of this year, reports surfaced that Apple was experimenting with generative artificial intelligence technology. However, the tech giant has yet to confirm anything substantial. Meanwhile, recently Apple banned its employees from using ChatGPT over data leak concerns.