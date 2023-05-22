Live
- Weather update: AP to receive heavy rains for next three days
- Six lives claimed in series of road mishaps in erstwhile Warangal in two days
- Bichagadu 2 Makes a Sensational Box Office in AP and TS
- Raj Madiraju's Grey: The Spy Who Loved Me is slated to be released in theatres on May 26
- Unanimous Response to the 'Just a Minute' teaser!
- Mahabubabad: Stray dogs on attacking spree, injures 14 people including kids
- Apple is hiring for generative AI roles; Is it developing ChatGPT and Bard's rival
- Hyderabad: Another delivery man jumps off from building to escape from dog attack
- Adilabad: Parents cut Birthday cake beside deceased son to fulfill his wish
- YS Avinash Reddy writes another letter to CBI, says will attend inquiry after May 27
Apple is hiring for generative AI roles; Is it developing ChatGPT and Bard's rival
The popularity of generative AI has grown in recent months. And now, Apple could also be on its way to developing ChatGPT and Bard's rival, as Apple has started hiring for generative AI jobs.
In 2011, Apple released Siri when the world was unfamiliar with the concept of a virtual assistant on a smartphone. At that time, Siri emerged as a new concept, and people were intrigued with the virtual voice assistant that could play music, announce who is calling, tell jokes, etc. After Siri, Amazon introduced its voice assistant, Alexa, in 2014.
Just as Siri and Alexa had the eyes of the world on them a decade ago, today, the world of generative artificial intelligence is gaining ground. While Microsoft and Google have already jumped on the bandwagon with their AI chatbots like Bing and Bard, Apple has yet to announce any generative AI models. However, this could change soon. At least, that's what Apple's US racing page suggests.
Apple hires in the generative AI space
Apple is hiring in generative AI roles, and the same is made clear when you head over to their US careers page. When you type in the word 'generative AI', 48 search results appear. From Multimodal Generative Modeling Research Engineer and Visual Generative Modeling Research Engineer to Machine Learning Engineer: Generative AI, many opportunities await those who dive into generative artificial intelligence.
While Apple has yet to officially confirm that it will launch its generative AI tool anytime soon, its aggressive hiring makes us wonder if it expects to compete with OpenAI's ChatGPT, Google's Bard, and Microsoft's Bing.
Also, in March of this year, reports surfaced that Apple was experimenting with generative artificial intelligence technology. However, the tech giant has yet to confirm anything substantial. Meanwhile, recently Apple banned its employees from using ChatGPT over data leak concerns.