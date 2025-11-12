Apple just released a $230 sock… that doubles as a crossbody

The iPhone Pocket isn't just Apple $230 accessory, it's an embroidered pouch, or more precisely a sock-like pouch that is designed to keep you iPhone instead of placing it in your purse or pocket.

This limited-edition design is the result of the collaboration of Japanese fashion designer Issey Miyake and comes with a substantial cost at $229.95 for the cross-body version. It is that is available in blue, brown and black. A smaller model that retails at $149.95 and comes in bright colors like purple, orange, yellow as well as turquoise, pink, and. The version you choose to use can be draped to your arm or tacked to a bag for an easier option to carry your phone.

Apple states its 3-D knitted pattern is based on "a fabric" hoping to create "an extra pocket" for every iPhone as well as other small things. It's also an alternative that is more flexible over Apple's $59 Apple crossbody case strap that lets you carry more and keep your phone in reach.

Yoshiyuki Miyamae, the design director for Miyake Design Studio, says, "The design of iPhone Pocket illustrates the connection with iPhone as well as its owner while preserving Apple's universal aesthetic and versatility. iPhone Pocket highlights the joy having your iPhone to your liking. ."

It's hard to not remember Steve Jobs's joking about the iPod Apple crossbody sock for $29 back in 2004and calling them as a "revolutionary brand new item." Although Apple has a track record of transforming bizarre concepts into Apple viral product The iPhone Pocket is certainly a radical step in wearable tech style.

iPhone Pocket will be available online starting November 14th. iPhone Pocket will become available online from on November 14th. It will also be available at selected Apple Store locations across the US, France, Greater China, Italy, Japan, Singapore, South Korea along with the UK.