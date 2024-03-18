Apple Leaked Roadmap Hints at iPhone SE 4, Foldable iPhone, and More

Apple's anticipated product roadmap reveals a series of groundbreaking releases, including the much-anticipated iPhone SE 4, a foldable iPhone, an OLED iPad, and the debut of AR glasses. These leaks offer a tantalizing glimpse into Apple's relentless pursuit of innovation and the next era of consumer electronics.



Reports swirling around the Cupertino-based tech giant suggest significant developments in the pipeline. An OLED iPad Air in 2028 marks a leap forward in display technology, while the possibility of a foldable iPhone by 2026 signals Apple's commitment to pushing smartphone design boundaries.

Analysts predict strong demand for OLED iPad Pros, with shipments expected to exceed 9 million units this year. Collaborations with industry leaders like Samsung and LG reinforce Apple's position as an innovator in display technology. The revamped iPad Pro lineup, featuring innovative OLED displays, is slated to launch between April and June and promises an unparalleled viewing experience, as per a Techradar report.

Apple's Product Roadmap Revealed

Leaked documents purportedly from Samsung Securities, disclosed by tipster @Tech_Reve via Wccftech, shed light on Apple's roadmap until 2027. Notable entries include augmented reality glasses in 2027 and a more affordable variant of the Apple Vision Pro in 2026. The roadmap hints at a foldable 20-inch iPad in 2027, preceding a foldable 8-inch iPhone by a year, challenging previous speculation. Apple's penchant for surprising its audience is evident in these revelations.

Future Plans and Speculations

Rumours also suggest the introduction of the OLED MacBook in 2026 and the iPhone SE 4 in 2025. With WWDC 2024 approaching, anticipation mounts for announcements regarding iOS 18 and advancements in artificial intelligence. While caution is warranted with leaks and rumours, Apple enthusiasts have much to anticipate if these revelations hold true. The future of Apple's product lineup promises to be both innovative and exciting.