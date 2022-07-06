Apple MacBook Air M2 pre-orders start from July 8; get details

If you have been impressed by the latest Apple MacBook Air 2022 model and want to get one, there is good news. Apple has just announced that starting July 8 at 5:30 p.m., the new MacBook Air with the M2 chip will be available for pre-order in India and worldwide. Those who book early will likely get their hands on the laptop by July 15. The MacBook Air M2 is billed as the update to the MacBook Air M1, which has been around since 2020 and will continue to be sold as a low-cost alternative.

So, if you're interested in buying the new MacBook Air M2, here's what you need to know. The MacBook Air 2022 model comes in two variants: the basic variant with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage costs Rs. 1,19,900. The second variant of the MacBook Air M2 comes with 512GB of storage and offers a 10-core GPU on the M2 chip, priced at Rs. 1,49,900. The new model is available in midnight, starlight, silver and space grey colours.

Apple MacBook Air M2 goes up for pre-orders

The MacBook Air M2 brings some important updates over its predecessors. Aside from the new M2 chipset, which offers noticeable performance improvements, the changes are mostly related to the design of the laptop. The MacBook Air M2 has a refreshed chassis design with square sides and an updated form factor in aligning with the 2021 14-inch MacBook Pro.

The screen is now more significant at 13.6-inches and features a small notch at the top to hold the camera. This is still a Liquid Retina display, but the brightness levels have increased. The webcam itself has seen a new 1080p HD camera sensor. The new model also has a quad-speaker setup and promises up to 18 hours of battery life, the latter being the same as the M1 MacBook Air.

Sadly, you still get two Thunderbolt 4 ports for data transfer and charging. However, Apple also gives the MacBook Air its new MagSafe charging port. Additionally, users can use a 67W Apple charger to charge the battery to 50 percent in 30 minutes.



