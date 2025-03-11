Apple MacBook Air M4 Review: More for Less

In this Apple MacBook Air M4 review, Apple has introduced subtle yet impactful updates to its MacBook Air lineup with the new M4 chip, offering improved performance, new features, and a price reduction. The 2025 MacBook Air M4 makes subtle changes that enhance the overall experience, providing even more value for those looking for a reliable and affordable Apple laptop. These updates elevate the MacBook Air M4 to a top choice for anyone seeking a solid laptop with impressive performance at an affordable price.

The MacBook Air M4 now starts at $999 for the 13-inch model, and the 15-inch model begins at $1,199. Both come equipped with Apple’s M4 chip, delivering solid performance improvements over the previous M3 models. The base 13-inch model features 16GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and a 10-core CPU with an 8-core GPU, while the 15-inch version features a 10-core GPU and starts with 512GB of SSD storage. For those wanting more GPU power and storage, upgrading to the $1,399 15-inch model provides great value.

The Good:

Outstanding all-day battery life.

Perfect for everyday use with an ultra-thin and light design.

New sky blue color and improved Center Stage webcam for clearer video calls.

Enhanced MacBook Air M4 performance with up to 20% better CPU and GPU performance.

Support for dual external monitors, increasing multitasking capabilities for those who need extra screen real estate.

The Bad:

Still starts with 256GB of storage, which might not be enough for some users.

Limited port selection, featuring only two Thunderbolt 4/USB-C ports and a MagSafe charging connector.

Prone to throttling under heavy creative workloads due to the fanless design.

The MacBook Air M4 continues to excel in its core strengths, delivering reliable performance for everyday tasks. The keyboard, haptic trackpad, and bright 500-nit display make it a joy to use, while the new M4 chip ensures smooth performance for productivity apps and light creative work. The price cut also makes this 2025 model even more attractive, cementing its reputation as a dependable Apple laptop.

For users with higher demands, such as those needing more ports or power for intensive creative tasks, the MacBook Pro remains the better choice. However, for most users, the MacBook Air 2025 provides an excellent value proposition. The laptop remains a fantastic, no-fuss option for students, professionals, and casual users who want an Apple laptop without breaking the bank.

MacBook Air Comparison:

The 2025 MacBook Air now has a much clearer distinction from the MacBook Pro models. While the MacBook Air M4 remains an affordable and lightweight option, stepping up to the MacBook Pro brings additional features like more ports, a better screen, and higher-end GPU options. Apple’s refreshed lineup ensures that those looking for basic performance will find what they need in the Air, while those requiring pro-level power can turn to the Pro models.

Key Specifications:

Display: 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) or 15.3-inch (2880 x 1864), 60Hz IPS, 500 nits

Processor: Apple M4 (10-core CPU / 8-core GPU for 13-inch, 10-core GPU for 15-inch)

Memory: 16GB unified RAM

Storage: 256GB SSD (13-inch), 512GB SSD (15-inch)

Webcam: 12MP Center Stage with Desk View

Ports: 2x USB 4 (Thunderbolt 4), MagSafe 3, 3.5mm audio jack

Weight: 13-inch – 2.7 pounds, 15-inch – 3.3 pounds

Price: 13-inch – $999, 15-inch – $1,399

The MacBook Air M4 is a refined, value-packed option in the Apple laptop lineup. While the updates are not revolutionary, they significantly improve its usability, performance, and overall appeal, especially considering the reduced price. For those in need of an everyday laptop, the MacBook Air M4 is a standout choice, offering excellent performance at a competitive price.