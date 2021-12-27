Apple may dump the SIM card slot on future iPhones

Apple will reportedly ditch the SIM card slot on iPhones in 2023. According to a Brazilian blog BlogDoiPhone, the iPhone 15 Pro (or another version of the iPhone) will drop the SIM card slot and provide dual e-SIM support. Apple has been allowinge-SIMsupport on some models for a while, but the new detail adds fuel to old speculation about Apple's vision for "portless" phones. The company was heavily criticized in 2016 for removing the headphone jack that did not appear on any of the flagship iPhones. The 3.5mm audio jack is not included in the 2020 version of the iPhone SE. However, many companies are now abandoning the audio port of their smartphones to boost sales of their TWS headphones.

The report does not specify anything in detail about the regular iPhone 15; however, he cautions against taking it as a rumour. Since there is still time for 2023, Apple may also decide to make changes and test other designs. Interestingly, another report recently claimed that the iPhone 15 would reportedly have a periscope-shaped lens already featured on select flagship Android phones. Its objective will be to offer a greater optical zoom while maintaining a compact design suitable for smartphones.

Similarly, other leaks already point to developments in the iPhone 14 series that may be released in September 2022. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo recently speculated that iPhone 14 Pro models could have a 48-megapixel camera along with 12-megapixel snappers. megapixels. The main camera will reportedly record 8K video recording, compared to 4K recording on current models. 8K video recording is also said to help users view content on Apple's rumoured AR / VR headsets, expected to launch in 2022. Naturally, this feature could be limited to high-storage models as 8K videos will take up too much storage space. As always, Apple has yet to confirm these developments and readers should take the information with a pinch of salt.