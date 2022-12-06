Apple may shift iPad production from China to India

Apple will now make iPhones in India. Apple is reportedly planning to diversify its supply chain by moving production plants of iPhones to India. The Cupertino giant is planning to shift up to 30 per cent of its manufacturing units outside China.



A CNBC report has claimed that Apple is looking out for options to shift some of Apple's iPad production from China to India. Two sources close to the Indian government had told CNBC about Apple's plans. The Cupertino giant has not confirmed the news yet.

Recently Apple announced that it would start producing the newly launched iPhone 14 at Foxconn's Sriperumbudur facility in Chennai. "We are excited to manufacture iPhone 14 in India," the company said in an official statement. "The new iPhone 14 lineup features innovative new technologies and important security capabilities," the company told the publication. Foxconn is one of many iPhone 14 makers in India. Pegatron recently began assembling the device in India.

To recall, Apple already manufactures several iPhones in India, including the iPhone 13, iPhone 12, and iPhone SE in India. On a related note, the production of the iPhone 14 Pro model has been greatly affected due to the ongoing stress at the company's Foxconn plant in Zhengzhou, China. More than 20,000 employees, including new hires, reportedly left the manufacturer a day after violent protests broke out at Foxconn's Zhengzhou plant in China. The workers expressed discontent with the working conditions, which later turned into protests in recent days.

In an attempt to quell the protests, Foxconn offered to pay the newly hired workers 10,000 yuan ($1,400) to leave the facility. In a message to employees, seen by CNN, the company urged workers to return to their dormitories. The tech giant also promised to pay 8,000 yuan if they agreed to leave Foxconn and another 2,000 yuan once they boarded the bus to leave the facility.