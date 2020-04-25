Apple Music Is Now The Part Of Samsung Televisions

In this lock down period, the tech giants are showing off their gratitude by coming up with many donations and tech innovations as well. As people are locked down at home, most of them are watching TV's to rule out their boredom.

This made the tech giant Apple to make its Music application integrate with Samsung Televisions. As per sources, now the people of 100 countries will be able to enjoy the Apple Music on their TV's.

Apple Music has over 60 million song videos which make the viewers shake their legs. This news is announced by Salek Brodsky (Vice President Of Strategic Partnerships &Business Development for Samsung Electronics).

He also added that their partnership with Apple has been instrumental in bringing consumers an unparalleled lineup of different entertainment options.

All the Samsung TV users have to download the Apple Music application in order to listen and witness the music videos. And guess what, this application will entertain the users with its free content for 3 months.