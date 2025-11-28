Apple Noida Store to Open on Dec 11 with Peacock-Inspired Design and Creative Workshops

Apple has officially announced that its next retail destination in India, named Apple Noida, will open to the public on December 11 at the DLF Mall of India. This marks the company’s fifth retail outlet in the country and reflects Apple’s growing focus on expanding its physical presence in key Indian markets.

Peacock-Inspired Storefront Celebrates India’s Cultural Identity

The launch day buzz began with the unveiling of the store’s vibrant barricade, decorated with colourful feather patterns inspired by the peacock, India’s national bird. Apple said the visual theme was chosen to represent creativity, pride, and the spirit of modern India. This design language follows the aesthetic adopted at the recent openings of Apple Hebbal in Bengaluru and Apple Koregaon Park in Pune.

Apple’s Growing Retail Ambitions in India

Calling the store a significant addition to its Indian retail roadmap, Apple noted that the new outlet highlights its commitment to offering richer customer experiences. According to the company, the opening symbolises “another milestone in its retail strategy for India,” while also reinforcing its belief in Noida as a hub of innovation and design.

What Apple Noida Will Offer Customers

When the doors open on December 11, visitors can explore the complete lineup of Apple products — including the latest iPhone 17 series — with guidance from trained specialists and creative experts. The store will feature dedicated teams to assist business users, helping professionals try out tools and workflows tailored to their needs.

Apple will also bring its popular Today at Apple program to Noida. These free, daily sessions will cover photography, music, art, coding, and other creative skills, offering hands-on learning opportunities for customers of all ages.

A photograph shared by Hindustan Times showcased the colourful entrance barricade, setting the tone for what is expected to be one of Apple’s most visually engaging store openings in the country.

Strengthening Apple’s India Ecosystem

Alongside its brick-and-mortar expansion, Apple highlighted how its ecosystem of services — including the Apple Store online, Shop with a Specialist over Video, and the Apple Store app — is designed to deliver smooth and personalised experiences to customers nationwide.

Tech tipster Mukul Sharma also shared a glimpse of the store frontage on X (formerly Twitter), noting: “Apple to open its 5th store in India on 11th December at the DLF Mall of India, Noida.”

iPhone 17 Black Friday Deal Adds to the Excitement

Ahead of the opening, the iPhone 17 (256GB) is currently listed at ₹82,900 on Croma, with additional offers including ₹1,000 cashback and an exchange bonus of ₹7,000. Customers exchanging an iPhone 15 could receive up to ₹29,000, bringing the final price to around ₹45,900 during the Black Friday sale.

The new Apple Noida store is expected to attract heavy footfall at launch, blending cultural inspiration with a premium technology retail experience.