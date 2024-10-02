Apple October Event 2024: M4 MacBook Pro 14 Specifications Leaked

Apple is gearing up for an October 2024 event to unveil new M4 MacBooks and updated iPads. Recent leaks have provided a glimpse into the specifications of the upcoming 14-inch MacBook Pro.



M4 MacBook Pro: Leaked Specifications

According to a leak by ShrimpApplePro on X (formerly Twitter), details about the new MacBook Pro’s packaging have surfaced, although the authenticity of this information remains unverified. The leak suggests that the upcoming MacBook Pro will feature a 14-inch screen, an M4 processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage. The move to 16GB of RAM marks a notable upgrade from the typical 8GB in previous models. This increase is likely intended to better accommodate Apple's new AI-driven "Apple Intelligence" features, making the device more suitable for professional multitasking and demanding workflows.

M4 Chip and Enhanced Connectivity

The leaked specs of the M4 chip indicate a 10-core CPU and a 10-core GPU, which is an upgrade compared to the previous M3 chip's 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU configuration. This change suggests a potential boost in both processing power and overall performance for users. Another significant upgrade is the addition of a third Thunderbolt 4 port, bringing the total number of USB-C connections to three. This expanded connectivity is a welcome improvement for users who need multiple ports for peripherals and other devices.

Authenticity of the Leak

Some scepticism exists regarding the legitimacy of the leaked packaging. One red flag is using the term "Apple ID" instead of "Apple Account," a term that Apple has been moving away from in recent years. This inconsistency in branding raises questions about the accuracy of the information. Despite these doubts, Apple’s October event will likely clarify these details. As the event date draws closer, fans and the tech community are eager to see what Apple officially announces regarding the M4 MacBook Pro.

Until then, ShrimpApplePro has shared additional images of the packaging, reportedly sourced from a private Facebook group. Although these images do not confirm new specifications, they add to the anticipation and discussion surrounding Apple’s upcoming products.