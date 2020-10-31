Apple One service launches in India; Get the details

Apple launches its long-awaited Apple One service package in India. The subscription package brings along Apple Music, Apple TV +, Apple Arcade, and iCloud storage. So that means you need not subscribe to these services individually if you opt for Apple One.

In India, Apple One subscription costs Rs 195 per month and the US $ 15 for one person. For the family, the Apple One subscription plan costs Rs 365 per month and $ 20 in the US. The service is available in India, and you can subscribe at any time. Besides India, Apple has made the Apple One service available in all other markets.

Based on the individual plan, Apple offers a subscription to Apple Music, Apple TV +, Apple Arcade and 50 GB of iCloud storage. The family plan provides 200GB of iCloud storage, and all other benefits are the same as the individual plan. These services can be shared with up to six family members.

Apple Music is actually priced at Rs 49 per month for students, Rs 99 per month for individuals, and Rs 149 per month for families. Also, Apple TV + and Apple Arcade costs Rs 99 per month, iCloud costs Rs 75 per month for 50GB, Rs 219 per month for 200GB, and Rs 749 per month for 2TB. Apple News + and Apple Fitness + costs around $ 10 per month in the US.

There's also a third tier available in select markets, including Australia, Canada, the UK, and the US. This is called the Apple One Premier and includes Apple News +, the new Apple Fitness +, and 2TB of iCloud storage at $ 30 per month.

The process to subscribe to Apple One is very simple. To sign up for the Apple One subscription, you need to go to the Apple App Store and then click on the profile picture. Then, click Subscriptions, followed by the "Try it now" option under "Get Apple One." During the first month, you will be able to get access to the Apple One service for the following free services that you will have to pay to use the service.